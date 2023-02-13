Blood Pressure Management Supplements Market Size To Hit US$ 41.8 Billion By 2033, Owing To Increasing Investments in Healthcare Sector Globally | According to Persistence Market Research

New York, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Blood Pressure Management Supplements Market revenues were estimated at US$ 26.8 Billion in 2022 and are anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2023 to 2033, according to a recently published Persistence Market Research report. By the end of 2033, the market is expected to reach a revenue of US$ 41.8 Billion. The market for Omega-3-based blood pressure management supplements market is expected to witness significant opportunity with a projected CAGR of 4% from 2023 to 2033.



Among the top causes of death and hospitalization in the world are heart disease and stroke. High blood pressure which is also called "Hypertension" is one of the main causes of heart disease. Each 20/10 mmHg increase in blood pressure doubles the risk of developing cardiovascular illnesses, which are linked to high blood pressure. There is a possibility of up to 90% that a person may develop hypertension at the age of 55 to 60 years.

Click Here to Get Free Sample Copy of this Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/33323

Most people who have hypertension are unaware they have a problem because it may not have any symptoms or warning signs. More than 1 million people worldwide are affected by hypertension. Hypertension is very difficult to manage since it is an asymptomatic silent killer that typically goes undiscovered until it is found during monitoring or manifests in a hypertension-related disease like heart failure or stroke.

Globally, hypertension is the key factor causing half of the deaths by heart disease. One of the most prevalent conditions affecting the heart and blood arteries is hypertension. The risk of having heart disease can grow even with only moderately elevated blood pressure. Globally, there is a significant increase in the number of people suffering from hypertension. The main reason behind this is an unbalanced diet, stressful work culture, and lack of exercise.

Many countries are rolling out initiatives and programs to control this increasing number and provide effective treatments. This all factors will significantly affect the blood pressure management supplement market.

Competitive Analysis:

Key players in the Blood Pressure Management Supplements market are Pfizer Inc., Novartis International AG, Abbot Laboratories, Carlyle Group, Johnsons & Johnson, GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Amway, Bayer AG, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Herbalife International.

Get Full Access of this Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/33323

Some of the recent developments in the Blood Pressure Management Supplements market are:

In November 2022, CNSI a prominent player in innovative healthcare products announced a merger with Kepro, a provider of technology-embedded care management, and clinical assessment services. CNSI is a firm that is backed by the Carlyle group. These merged companies will now assist government-sponsored healthcare agencies in improving quality, and health outcomes and lowering the cost.

More Insights Available

Persistence Market Research, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Blood Pressure Management Supplements market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period from 2023 to 2033.

You Can Customize this Report As per Your Requirement Click Here@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/33323

The study reveals extensive growth in Blood Pressure Management Supplements

in terms of Ingredients (Essential Minerals, Mineral, Fibres, Folic acid, Vitamins, Probiotics, Omega-3, Others),

(Essential Minerals, Mineral, Fibres, Folic acid, Vitamins, Probiotics, Omega-3, Others), in terms of Form (Tablets, Capsules, Softgel, Extracts, Liquids, Others),

(Tablets, Capsules, Softgel, Extracts, Liquids, Others), in terms of Patient Type (Adults, Pregnant Women, Geriatrics),

(Adults, Pregnant Women, Geriatrics), in terms of Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail, Pharmacies, Drugstores, Online Pharmacies)

(Hospital Pharmacies, Retail, Pharmacies, Drugstores, Online Pharmacies) in terms of by Region - from 2023 to 2033.

Other Trending Reports:

About Food & Beverage Division at Persistence Market Research

The Food & Beverage team at Persistence Market Research provides all the necessary insights and consulting analysis to fulfill the unique business intelligence needs of clients worldwide. With a catalog of more than 500 reports pertaining to the latest statistics and analysis from the food & beverage industry, the team is happy to help with every business intelligence research and consulting requirement.

Contact

Rajendra Singh

Persistence Market Research

U.S. Sales Office:

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

+1-646-568-7751

United States

USA - Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353

Email: sales@persistencemarketresearch.com