MONI/BitGift® Signs Partnership With MoonPay to Provide Visa Debit Card, Onramp and Offramp Services to BitGift

DELRAY BEACH, FL, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Moon Equity Holdings Corp. (OTC symbol MONI) announces its wholly owned subsidiary, BitGift®, has signed a Partnership Agreement with MoonPay. Through the partnership, BitGift® will now be able to provide its customers the use of Visa Debit Cards, as well as Onramp and Offramp services. BitGift®, being MONI's flagship product, will now offer a long-awaited complete set of features. Existing BitGift® users have already been able to open a cryptocurrency wallet to buy, store, send, or receive a crypto gift; now, with the help of MoonPay, BitGift® users will be able to sell their crypto, convert their crypto into cash, and send/transfer funds to a bank account of their choice.



This new partnership with MoonPay comes with great quality and magnitude. In November 2021, MoonPay completed a round of Series A funding in the amount of $555 million. This brought the valuation of MoonPay to $3.4 billion, which in turn placed MoonPay as the largest and highest-valued Series A for any bootstrapped crypto company having over five million customers.

MoonPay ensures that compliance will never be an issue as it provides top notch KYC and onboarding services. Instant verifications and extensive tests were completed to allow the elimination of common drop-off points. A data sync and pass-through feature is used to ensure that users will never verify their identity twice. MoonPay will cover the costs and time dealing with chargebacks. This takes the risk out of cryptocurrency payment solutions. MoonPay has battle-tested their widget and APIs in hundreds of integrations so connecting to the crypto economy can be done in minutes. BitGift® has passed the necessary testing to be able to integrate with MoonPay. Once the integration is complete, BitGift® will be able to provide its users with a fully-complete Onramp and Offramp system.

MoonPay provides a simple and secure system that is built to convert crypto by enabling users to seamlessly buy and sell crypto. MoonPay has global coverage that supports customers in over 160 countries while also supporting over 80 cryptocurrencies, over 30 fiat currencies, and over 250 partner integrations. MoonPay uses the highest standards of global regulatory compliance and licensing. MoonPay provides extensive fiat support by accepting all major payment methods, including Visa, Mastercard, Apple Pay, Google Pay, SEPA, Faster Payments, Wire Transfers, Open Banking and ACH. This variety will be a significant enhancement for BitGift®.

We expect to complete MoonPay's system integration into the backend of BitGift's platform within the coming weeks or sooner. This integration will allow BitGift® to provide a complete set of Onramp and Offramp services for its users, while also continuing to provide a trusted and secure platform for buying, selling, sending, and receiving a BitGift®.

MONI is in final negotiations to acquire 100% of a company through non-dilutive measures. The company is generating strong revenues and has audited financials. This acquisition will trigger a change in control with new management. More details will be provided upon closure of the acquisition soon.

About Moon Equity Holdings Corp.

Moon Equity Holdings Corp. was initially created with the focus on acquiring companies in Fintech. MONI recently acquired the BitGift® platform, which is focused on Crypto, Blockchain Technology and DeFi (Decentralized Finance). Our goal is to offer our services and products globally to capture total market share and increase our company stock value for our Shareholders.

