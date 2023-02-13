Wealth Management Platforms Market Projected to Grow from USD 3.3 billion in 2023 to USD 8.56 billion by 2033, Exhibiting a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period 2023 to 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The adoption of wealth management platform market is expected to register a CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period. The wealth management platform market size is anticipated to rise from US$ 3.3 billion in 2023 to US$ 8.56 billion in 2033.



Global digitalization is booming, which is improving the market outlook. The wealth management platform helps companies obtain knowledge and improve decision-making to increase productivity and profitability.

The market expansion is being supported by the extensive product use in trading and exchange organizations to handle numerous clients effectively, comprehend the process of the financial portfolio, and access trading accounts.

A boost to the market's expansion is being given by several technical developments, such as the introduction of digital wealth management platforms that give financial firms access to new integrated tools and data-driven analytics.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is being integrated to efficiently manage investment preferences, and offer individualized and carefully curated advice for clients, which is positively boosting the market growth.

The market for wealth management platforms is expected to expand as a result of increasing smartphone saturation, technological advancements, increased use of and interest in smart gadgets, and other factors.

Wealth management solutions may also help HNWIs better structure their wealth management objectives by using a variety of analytical methodologies. Modern advising technology adoption is gaining traction.

For instance, the HNI and UHNWI categories in India have increased dramatically in the preceding decade, fuelling demand for wealth management services, according to a September 2021 report from the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF).

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The big market share for wealth management platforms is held by North America and with a revenue share of US$ 1.0 billion in 2022. In North America, wealth management services are increasingly important for attracting and keeping successful retail customers.

During the prediction period, it is predicted that Asia Pacific is likely to expand significantly with a rate of 8.4% due to the region's growing use of digital platforms, and economic consultants are expected to have strong job chances.

In 2032, the wealth management platform market in Europe is estimated to account for 20% of total revenue. This expansion needs to be aided by wealth managers' adoption of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) frameworks into their investment strategies. As the need for AI-enabled investment solutions increases, banks, wealth managers, and other financial institutions throughout the area are implementing wealth management platforms.

In 2022, the end-user segment for banks accounted for 30% of the market share for wealth management platforms. Due to high-net-worth professionals' demand for a better customer experience and individualized care, wealth management platforms are growing in popularity.

The asset management sub-segment of the service type sector is predicted to earn the most income over the projection period, followed by financial planning, tax planning, estate planning, and others. By 2028, the asset management market is expected to generate revenues of US$ 224.92 billion, up from US$ 142.35 billion in 2020, with a 7.2% CAGR.



Competitive Landscape

The market participants plan to increase the size of their customer bases by acquiring new clients, growing their current clientele, releasing new products, expanding their technological leadership through ongoing R&D investments, and expanding internationally through partnerships and collaborations.

Key Players Operating in the Market Include SS & C Technologies, Inc., Fiserv Inc., FIS, Profile Software, Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc., InvestEdge, Inc., Temenos Headquarters SA, InvestCloud, SEI Investments Company, Comarch SA, Dorsum Limited, Avaloq Group AG

Latest Developments in the Wealth Management Platform Market

To transform its core banking systems and support the bank's expansion plans in the United States, BMO Harris Bank expanded its partnership with FIS, a provider of financial service technology, in June 2021.

In January 2021, D-fine and Avaloq worked together to implement and upgrade projects in Switzerland and Germany by utilizing D-strong fine's technical capabilities and in-depth knowledge of banking regulation.

Key Segments Covered in the Market Report

By Advisory Mode:

Human Advisory

Robo Advisory

Hybrid

By Deployment Model

On-premise

Cloud

By Application:

Financial Advice & Management

Portfolio

Accounting & Trading Management

Performance Management

Risk & Compliance Management

Reporting

By End-use:

Banking Investment Management Firms

Trading & Exchange Firms

Brokerage Firms



