ADVA Breaks Ground on Phase II of State Veterans Cemetery

The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs (ADVA) celebrated the Phase II expansion of the Alabama State Veterans Memorial Cemetery at Spanish Fort on Feb. 11.

The expansion is funded thanks to a $5 million grant through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Veterans Cemetery Grants Program. This is the first of nine planned cemetery expansions that will serve Alabama Veterans for a total of 100 years.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate this superb moment for Alabama’s veterans,” ADVA Commissioner Kent Davis said. “We always say our department serves this great state’s veterans from the moment they take off their uniform for the final time through eternity. This facility is a true testament to that expression and we look forward to continue delivering on that promise.”

The expansion will add 2,762 pre-placed vault sites (casket sites), 960 Columbarium niches (above-ground urn sites), and a memorial wall that will include 100 sites—and updates to roadways, storm drainage, irrigation, and other expansion infrastructure. Expansion completion will be in early 2024.