IAR Unveils an Updated Brand and Name Change to Support Strategic Mission

Today, IAR launches an updated brand with a new visual identity reflecting the company's transformational journey and focus on empowering embedded engineering. At the same time, the name changes to IAR.

IAR, the world leader in software and services for embedded development, is announcing today the launch of the updated brand, with a new logo and visual identity reflecting the company's mission. Additionally, the brand name changes to IAR. The bold refresh of the brand means dropping the "Systems" naming element in favor of a rejuvenated form synonymous with modern technology, advanced computing, and intelligence. The timing of the new corporate brand aligns with the significant transformation that is taking place across the organization.

The new brand identity and refreshed logo's modern look capture the focus on future innovations and the human experience of making our world better, safer, and more agile, indicative of a company on the move. Going forward, IAR is committed to providing cutting-edge embedded technologies for embedded development and embedded security.

"IAR was founded in 1983 and has a strong history in delivering the best engineering for the embedded technology space. During the 40 years we have been in business, we have kept challenging and transforming what we do to deliver our customers the best software innovations and the most efficient solutions. Today I am proud to release our updated brand that reflects our mission of enabling our customers to create and secure the products of today and the innovations of tomorrow," says Richard Lind, CEO of IAR.

The new brand identity comes at an important time as the organization elevatesIAR to position itself for the future as a global, technology-driven company that embraces change, invests in innovation, and seeks out new challenges. The graphic identity is updated to visually represent the brand, values, and commitment to being the best in the embedded technology space. The updated brand also means changing the name to IAR.

"As we grow as a company, our new brand reflects our will always to stay young at heart, relevant, and leading the way for a secure and intelligent embedded experience for every person and device on the planet. Now we are taking the next step of our journey," Lind concludes.

The new branding is launched today and will be rolled out in the coming weeks. Visit www.iar.com/our-brand-story for a presentation of the updated brand.

About IAR

IAR provides world-leading software and services for embedded development, enabling companies worldwide to create the products of today and the innovations of tomorrow. Since 1983, IAR's solutions have ensured quality, reliability, and efficiency in the development of over one million embedded applications. The company is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden and has sales and support offices all over the world.. IAR Systems Group AB is listed on NASDAQ OMX Stockholm, Mid Cap. Learn more at www.iar.com.

