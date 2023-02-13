Fitness App Market Predicted to Grow at a CAGR of 24.3% by 2030 with Revenue USD 120.37 Billion

Allied Market

Increase in use of smartphones, wearables, and tablets drive the global fitness apps market.

PORTLAND, OR , UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in emphasis on maintaining a healthy lifestyle, surge in awareness about diet-related diseases, and increase in use of smartphones, wearables, and tablets drive the global fitness apps market. Technological advancements in AI and machine learning and increase disease prevalence of hypertension, cardiac problems, and obesity are expected to unlock new opportunities for the market players in the future.

The global fitness apps industry was accounted for $13.78 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $120.37 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 24.3% from 2021 to 2030.

By region, the market across North America held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the market, owing to the growth in popularity of fitness apps among the younger population. However, the global fitness apps market across Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 26.3% during the forecast period, due to rise in application of data analytics in fitness such as evaluating and developing fitness or yoga programs, detecting anomalies in scans, and predicting outbreaks.

Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/7830

By device type, the smartphone segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than half of the global fitness apps market, due to ease-of-use, social influence, goal-setting, self-efficacy, and self-monitoring provided by smartphones. However, the wearable devices segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 25.5% during the forecast period, owing to trend of wearable technology among the youth.

By operating system, the Android segment would showcase the highest CAGR of 26.1% from 2021 to 2030, due to rapid adoption of android devices among the young generation of developing nations. However, the iOS segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than half of the global fitness apps industry, as it offfers a better premium class plans.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/7830

Covid-19 scenario:

• The Covid-19 pandemic favored the demand for fitness apps due to increase in implementation of lockdown by the government in the majority of countries and rise in adoption of digital solutions by gyms and studios.

• The shift to remote work increased the demand for fitness apps to improve health and immune system to prevent Covid-19 infection.

The report offers key drivers that propel the growth in the global market. These insights help market players in devising strategies to gain market presence. The research also outlined restraints of the market. Insights on opportunities are mentioned to assist market players in taking further steps by determining potential in untapped regions.

Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/a988e406e9d5d3da7dbdc29d1d6af73f

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

Similar Reports -

Healthcare Analytics Market

Online/Virtual Fitness Market

About Us -

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.