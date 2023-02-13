Selina Celebrates First Opening of 2023

Selina Montevideo becomes the 119th overall and second property in Uruguay, making a statement in the country's top cultural hub

Selina Hospitality PLC ("Selina"), SLNA, the fast-growing lifestyle and experiential hospitality company targeting millennial and Gen Z travelers, announced the opening of Selina Montevideo in Uruguay. The newly remodeled hotel, located in the heart of Montevideo, the capital city of Uruguay, offers 85 rooms that blend local history and architecture with contemporary design. The hotel pays tribute to the country's strong Art Deco influence with its soft color palette and metal textures, and provides guests with breathtaking views of Rio de la Plata, also known as the "River of Silver".

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230213005378/en/

This is the company's first location to open in 2023 and the second in Uruguay, reflecting Selina's strategy of expanding in existing markets. Selina Montevideo is the 68th location in South America, and the 119th location in the world. Selina expects to open 10-15 hotels in 2023.

"In 2022, Uruguay received approximately 2.4 million tourists so we are thrilled to open our second location in the country, which aligns with our growth strategy for 2023," said Rafael Museri, Co-Founder and CEO of Selina. "We are focused on opening larger properties in existing markets, as we have seen those hotels generally ramp faster in occupancy and financial performance, as compared to first locations in a market. We expect this exciting location in Montevideo to be a perfect example of this. We look forward to welcoming guests and locals to this amazing property."

The newest Selina offers travelers the chance to fully immerse themselves in the city's vibrant cultural scene, which includes music, theater, art, museums, and sports. The hotel will ultimately feature a range of carefully designed common areas, including a restaurant, cinema, communal kitchen, co-working space, and a total of 336 bedspaces. These accommodations range from community rooms to apartments, catering to travelers of all kinds. Visitors can also connect with the open-minded locals and experience the authentic culture of Montevideo.

Known for its outstanding dining, tango, and art, Montevideo is the perfect location for networking in a relaxed environment. Selina Montevideo is excited to bring together entrepreneurs, local brands, art enthusiasts, travelers, and the community at this new destination. While many of the common areas and bedspaces are available now, the hotel expects to open its wellness area, massage room, library, and all bedspaces (community rooms and suites) by June 2023. This new hotel is the ideal place to relax, connect with others, and experience all that Montevideo has to offer.

About Selina Hospitality PLC.

Selina SLNA is one of the world's largest hospitality brands built to address the needs of millennial and Gen Z travelers, blending beautifully designed accommodation with coworking, recreation, wellness, and local experiences. Founded in 2014 and custom-built for today's nomadic traveler, Selina provides guests with a global infrastructure to seamlessly travel and work abroad. Each Selina property is designed in partnership with local artists, creators, and tastemakers, breathing new life into existing buildings in interesting locations in 25 countries on six continents – from urban cities to remote beaches and jungles. To learn more, visit Selina.com or follow Selina on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Linkedin or YouTube.

