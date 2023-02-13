Registration, Sponsorship and Agenda Details Now Available for Semantic Layer Summit 2023

One-Day Virtual Event on April 26, 2023 to Feature 30+ Enterprise Leaders in AI, BI and Data Analytics

AtScale, the leading provider of semantic layer solutions for modern business intelligence and data science teams, today announced that registration is now open for its second Semantic Layer Summit on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. This unique event brings together today's top minds in the data, analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and business intelligence (BI) industries to discuss the evolution of the semantic layer technology category.

"The Semantic Layer is a critical, but often poorly understood, component of the rapidly evolving modern data stack," said David Mariani, co-founder and CTO of AtScale and conference chair for the Semantic Layer Summit. "We are thrilled to be bringing together a cross-section of industry practitioners and technology visionaries to share perspectives and give practical advice."

The inaugural Semantic Layer Summit was held in 2022, drawing over 8,000 registrants and featuring speakers from across the industry. This year, the single-day virtual event will run from 10:30 am - 5:00 pm EDT and cover a range of topics, including:

How a semantic layer supports data mesh and other modern data architectures

How to foster a modern data culture

Speed-of-thought analytics in the age of cloud-scale data

Data and analytics governance strategies for driving innovation

Strategies for breaking down the silos separating data science & BI teams

For more information, please see the full preliminary agenda here.

In a first-of-its-kind event for the industry, a panel of founder- executives will share perspectives on the origins, evolution, and vision for the semantic layer space. Moderated by analyst Philip Russom (formerly with Gartner, TDWI, and Forrester), the panel will feature:

Artyom Keydunov, founder and CEO of Cube

Dave Mariani, co-founder and CTO of AtScale

Justin Borgman, founder and CEO of Starburst Data

Kendall Clark, founder and CEO of Stardog

Nick Handel, founder and CEO of Transform

Tristan Handy, founder and CEO of dbt Labs

New speakers and sponsors are being added daily, with confirmed participation from leading companies including AWS, Databricks, Dremio, InterSystems, Google Cloud, Monte Carlo, Snowflake, Snowplow, and Toric.

For more information about how you can be a part of one of this year's biggest one-day gatherings of data, analytics, AI and BI talent, please contact us at: info@semanticlayersummit.com.

About AtScale

AtScale enables smarter decision-making by accelerating the flow of data-driven insights. The company's semantic layer platform simplifies, accelerates, and extends business intelligence and data science capabilities for enterprise customers across all industries. With AtScale, customers are empowered to democratize data, implement self-service BI and build a more agile analytics infrastructure for better, more impactful decision-making. For more information, please visit www.atscale.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter or Facebook.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230213005357/en/