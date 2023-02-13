InnovaQor, Inc. confirms trading symbol change to INQR

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InnovaQor, Inc. VMCS, confirms a new trading symbol, INQR, for its common shares will be effective on February 14, 2023



InnovaQor is pleased to confirm that FINRA has today confirmed the name change from VisualMED Clinical Solutions Corporation to InnovaQor, Inc., and the change of its trading symbol for its common stock from VMCS to INQR on OTC Markets, will be effective on February 14, 2023. The Companys' common shares will trade under the symbol INQR on OTC Markets at the open of markets on February 14, 2023. There is no change to the cusip number representing the Companys' common shares.

"We are pleased to have these final transition changes completed" said Sharon Hollis, CEO of InnovaQor, Inc. "We can now focus on creating a strong brand and trading history, for our new business and strategy"

For further information on InnovaQor, Inc., please visit www.innovaqor.com

About InnovaQor, Inc.

InnovaQor delivers innovative technology and software solutions for the medical sector and intends to build a communication platform specifically for the medical sector, which will facilitate communication and collaboration between peers and allow the addition of revenue generating bolt on offers, including existing solutions and a new recruitment matching product for the healthcare sector.

Forward-Looking Statements

