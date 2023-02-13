Altium Packaging's Allentown Manufacturing Facility Awarded International Sustainability and Carbon Certification

Altium Packaging, one of the nation's largest plastic packaging manufacturers, announced today that its Allentown, PA facility has been awarded the ISCC (International Sustainability and Carbon Certification) PLUS certification.

ATLANTA, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Altium Packaging, one of the nation's largest plastic packaging manufacturers, announced today that its Allentown, PA facility has been awarded the ISCC (International Sustainability and Carbon Certification) PLUS certification.

The ISCC PLUS certification allows Altium to replace a portion or 100% of the virgin resin with a certified circular polymer to produce products offering the same material performance as virgin. With this certification, Altium will be able to bring in-demand certified circular products to market and offer customers circular material options on a mass balance basis to meet their sustainability goals.

ISCC certification is a globally recognized standard for the sustainable production of biofuels, biomaterials, and other sustainable products. It verifies that the raw materials used in the production of these products are sustainably sourced, and that the production process meets strict environmental and social criteria.

"Altium has always been committed to sustainability and responsible production, and we are proud that our Allentown facility's efforts were recognized by the ISCC certification," said Joe Palmer, Altium Packaging Technical Fellow.

"This certification demonstrates our ongoing dedication to reducing our environmental impact and promoting sustainable practices throughout our supply chain," said Brian Hankin, Altium's Chief Marketing and Innovation Officer. "We are committed to continuing our efforts to reduce our carbon footprint and promote sustainable production in the future, and we look forward to working with our partners to do so. We will also work to certify additional sites as circular material supply and demand increases."

For more information about our sustainable production practices, please visit our website at http://www.altiumpkg.com.

About Altium Packaging

Altium Packaging is the leading customer-centric packaging solutions provider that helps you build your business and elevate your brand to the next level. We are supported by a network of plants throughout the U.S. and Canada and 100 years of quality and service. With the combination of our state-of-the-art design center, our dedication to innovation, customized products and patented processes, our team of over 3,000 associates are all committed to meeting and anticipating market and customer needs.

