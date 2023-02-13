From Rejection To Revolution: How 2 College Friends Built A Top-Notch Physical Therapy Preparatory School Helping Thousands Achieve The Impossible

College friends and Physical Therapy experts, Dr. Joses Ngugi, PT, DPT and Dr. Casey Coleman, PT, DPT, have revolutionized how students are getting into physical therapy school and graduating debt-free with their premier education consulting platform, Pre-PT Grind.

In 2014, Dr. Ngugi was frustrated after witnessing classmates with low grades being told by their advisors to give up on their dreams of becoming physical therapists without any guidance on how to become stronger PT school applicants. In response, he and Dr. Coleman created a student-led mentorship program to provide future Doctor of Physical Therapy students with the tools needed to not only make it to the next phase of their journey, but thrive. From this program, Pre-PT Grind was born, and has since grown into a hugely successful online platform serving students all over the US.

Pre-PT Grind has revolutionized the way students pursue and succeed in their physical therapy careers. The platform's flagship program, "The Accepted System," boasts an impressive first-time acceptance rate of 92% and an all-time acceptance rate of 100% for students who follow the program's guidance step-by-step. They have seen the most “impossible” student stories turn into dreams come true and take pride in their ability to help students overcome any obstacle and become successful physical therapists.

To date, Pre-PT Grind has helped over 10,000 students get into physical therapy school, many of whom faced significant setbacks in their journey. Their success stories include students who returned to school after a gap of 10 years, students having 20+ previous rejection letters, and students who started with a GPA as low as 2.4. Drs. Ngugi and Coleman, proud co-founders of Pre-PT Grind say, “The only way that your dream of becoming a physical therapist dies, is if you quit!'

Pre-PT Grind is dedicated to constantly developing new breakthrough systems to help its students achieve their dreams. It offers accountability, community support, strategies to get into schools best matched to their students’ preferences, and guidance on leveraging scholarships to eliminate tens of thousands of dollars in debt. Most importantly, they also teach their students how to make money while still in school, so that graduates can live out their dream without letting money or debt be an issue.

To learn more about Pre-PT Grind, or its founders Joses Ngugi, PT, DPT and Casey Coleman, PT, DPT, visit their website, www.preptgrind.com/home.

