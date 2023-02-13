Weather Forecasting Services Global Market 2022: Sector to Reach $3.21 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 9.92%

Dublin, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Weather Forecasting Services Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global weather forecasting services market size reached US$ 1.82 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 3.21 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.92% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Weather forecasting is the prediction of weather with the application of innovative technologies and sciences for a specific location. It also predicts various changes on the surface of the earth caused by atmospheric conditions, such as snow and ice cover, storm tides, and floods.

It assists farmers in controlling the pests and other crop diseases to spread over the field by determining the accurate period for using specific pesticides.

In addition, it helps reduce weather-related losses and enhances societal benefits, such as the protection of life and property and public health and safety. As a result, weather forecasting services are used in transportation, aviation, energy and utilities, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), agriculture, manufacturing, and retail sectors around the world.

The growing demand for weather forecasting services due to uncertain climate conditions and energy transitions represents one of the key factors driving the market.

Besides this, there is a rise in the utilization of weather forecasting services by farmers to determine precipitation forecasts, wind alerts, and actionable insights for managing their operations, improving yields, and maximizing profits. This, along with the increasing employment of weather forecasting services in the agriculture industry to improve the irrigation method for boosting agricultural production and farming, is contributing to the growth of the market.

Moreover, the growing employment of weather forecasting services in the aviation industry for navigation in extreme weather conditions is positively influencing the market. In addition, weather forecasting services enable safe and efficient network communications for land and sea rescue, administration, and support operations, which is propelling the growth of the market.

Apart from this, key market players are extensively investing in research and development (R&D) activities to introduce supercomputers for ensuring accurate weather forecasts, which is expected to bolster the market growth.

Report Metrics:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 145 Forecast Period 2021 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $1.82 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $3.21 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.9% Regions Covered Global

