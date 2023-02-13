Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,772 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 357,935 in the last 365 days.

Celebrating Black History Month with The Ghosts of Emmett Till Art Exhibit

The Ghost of Emmett Till Art Exhibt

ATLANTA, GA, USA, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Art Institute of Atlanta is hosting a student-focused art exhibit for Black History Month entitled “The Ghosts of Emmett Till” along with a black carpet reception on Thursday, February 16, 2023, from 6:30PM – 9:00PM at The Art Institute of Atlanta located at 6600 Peachtree Dunwoody Road, N.E., 100 Embassy Row, in Atlanta.

The concept behind the Ghosts of Emmett Till exhibition was created by photographing black children from all over the City of Atlanta in timeless looking attire, so that you do not know whether you are looking at images created today or decades prior. Student artists captured these timeless photographs to express their frustration with the fact that not much has changed with regard to racial injustice and profiling.

The faces of the children photographed illustrated an underlying sadness, that we still have a lot of work to complete.

The media is welcomed and encouraged to attend this event. Live shot opportunities are available, as are interviews with Taylor Bareford, Students, and Staff. For more information, please call Anthony Shorter, Community Relations, at 770.689.4788


WHAT:
The Ghosts of Emmett Till Art Exhibit & VIP Reception

WHERE:
The Art Institute of Atlanta
6600 Peachtree Dunwoody Road N.E.
100 Embassy Row
Atlanta, GA 30328

WHEN:
Thursday February 16, 2023

6:30 PM – 9:00 PM

XXX

Anthony Shorter
Art Institute of Atlanta
+1 404-997-1141
email us here

You just read:

Celebrating Black History Month with The Ghosts of Emmett Till Art Exhibit

Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.