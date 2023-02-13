Celebrating Black History Month with The Ghosts of Emmett Till Art Exhibit
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Art Institute of Atlanta is hosting a student-focused art exhibit for Black History Month entitled “The Ghosts of Emmett Till” along with a black carpet reception on Thursday, February 16, 2023, from 6:30PM – 9:00PM at The Art Institute of Atlanta located at 6600 Peachtree Dunwoody Road, N.E., 100 Embassy Row, in Atlanta.
The concept behind the Ghosts of Emmett Till exhibition was created by photographing black children from all over the City of Atlanta in timeless looking attire, so that you do not know whether you are looking at images created today or decades prior. Student artists captured these timeless photographs to express their frustration with the fact that not much has changed with regard to racial injustice and profiling.
The faces of the children photographed illustrated an underlying sadness, that we still have a lot of work to complete.
The media is welcomed and encouraged to attend this event. Live shot opportunities are available, as are interviews with Taylor Bareford, Students, and Staff. For more information, please call Anthony Shorter, Community Relations, at 770.689.4788
WHAT:
The Ghosts of Emmett Till Art Exhibit & VIP Reception
WHERE:
The Art Institute of Atlanta
6600 Peachtree Dunwoody Road N.E.
100 Embassy Row
Atlanta, GA 30328
WHEN:
Thursday February 16, 2023
6:30 PM – 9:00 PM
