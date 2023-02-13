Vicillion Is All Set To Launch The World’s First Equatorial Commercially Operated Spaceport

Global Research and Development Aerospace Provider, Vicillion, Announces Plans to Launch the World’s First Equatorial Commercially Operated Spaceport.

NEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The team at Vicillion is looking to make history following the planned launch of the first-of-its-kind equatorial commercially operated spaceport. The development firm has expressed its readiness to engage with forward-thinking investors and similar institutions to be part of the project. To achieve this objective, the company has launched a campaign to raise funds for the construction and operation of the spaceport, which will change how the world sees the universe through aerospace.

A report by The Business Research Company revealed that the global aerospace market hit $247.61 billion in 2021 and grow to $261.12 billion in 2022. It also projected the industry's size will exceed $358.44 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 6.5%, a phenomenon attributable to increasing investment in nations' security infrastructure. Despite the amazing figures from the aerospace market and its potential, more needs to be done to enable as many organizations as possible, individuals, and even government agencies to access space if the industry is to grow.

The universe is literally getting smaller as more tech-driven solutions emerge from different stakeholders to enable people to explore the world and its numerous aspects. Space remains one of the parts of the universe yet to be fully explored for obvious reasons - the resources involved. However, Vicillion, led by Project PoSSUM Scientist-Astronaut Candidate Program Graduate Wanjiku Kanjumba, is looking to change this narrative with the upcoming launch of the world’s first equatorial commercially operated spaceport, in collaboration with various individuals, companies, and organizations around the world.

The spaceport will provide space launch sections and support services to commercial, government, and scientific/academic customers. It will also support the launch of vehicles capable of achieving suborbital and orbital missions with payloads. Vicillion aims to provide frequent, timely, low-cost, and highly reliable access to space, putting it on a different pedestal in the aerospace industry.

Vicillion is currently looking to partner with angel investors, private equity firms, venture capital firms, and forward-thinking individuals and organizations to fund the project. The firm will lead project management during the construction and initial operational stages. The multifaceted project will involve two primary business segments - a multi-user spaceport and facilitating different space ventures, including space tourism, asteroid mining, and human exploration beyond Earth’s orbit. The goal is to have a global impact, servicing the commercial and governmental space sectors.

For more information, to be part of, or fund this world’s first commercial spaceport, reach out to Vicillion directly at info@vicillion.com.

Learn more at: https://www.vicillion.com/

Vicillion can also be found on LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/vicillion/

About Vicillion

Vicillion is a cutting-edge research and development firm offering product development and engineering services in various tech sectors, including the aerospace industry. The firm works with organizations in different sectors to enhance human ingenuity through innovative solutions.