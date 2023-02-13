Global Biomarkers Market to Surpass US$ 154.19 Billion by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

/EIN News/ -- Burlingame, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global biomarkers market is estimated to be valued at US$ 55.59 Billion in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 13.6% during the forecast period (2022-2030).



Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Biomarkers Market:

The increasing inorganic growth activity such as collaboration among market players is expected to boost the global biomarkers market over the forecast period. For instance, on June 28, 2022, Boehringer Ingelheim, a research-driven group of businesses, and BiomX, a company developing and manufacturing precision medicines, collaborate to discover Inflammatory Bowel Disease Micro biome Biomarkers. Microbiome Biomarkers are also called as the human Microbiome. Reliable identification of inflammatory biomarkers from metagenomic data is a used for the development of non-invasive, inexpensive and rapid clinical trials for early detection of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/1530

Key Market Takeaways:

The increasing numbers of research and development programs are expected to drive the growth of global biomarkers market. For instance, on 03 October, 2022, an article published in British Journal of Cancer, stated that it is helpful to employ that BC-116 biomarker panel as a test to identify main Bladder Cancer. Using a BC-106 classifier with cytology that has a >95% negative predictive value could help reduce the need for cystoscopies during surveillance. In validation BC-116 the biomarker panel resulted in 89% sensitivity and 67% specificity.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global biomarkers market include Agilent Technologies, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Acobiom, Apis Assay Technologies Ltd., Eagle Biosciences, Inc., Beckman Coulter, Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Biopanda Reagents Ltd, Quanterix, Secure Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd., BioVision Inc., Merck KGaA, R&D Systems, Life Diagnostics, QuantaMatrix Inc., Nanjing Synthgene Medical Technology Co., Ltd, LifeSpan BioSciences, Inc, Wako USA, BioLegend, Inc, Abnova Corporation, and Abbexa

Buy-Now this Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/1530

Market Segmentation:

Global Biomarkers Market, By Product Type: Biomarker Test Kits Biomarker Analyzer

Global Biomarkers Market, By Application: Diagnostic Biomarkers Monitoring Biomarkers Drug Discovery And Development Predictive Biomarkers Prognostic Biomarkers

Global Biomarkers Market, By Disease Indication Cancer Cardiovascular Disease Neurological Disorder Infectious disease Others (Immunological Disorder, and Autoimmune Disorders among others )

Global Biomarkers Market, By End User: Hospitals Research Laboratories Diagnostic Laboratories Research and Academic Institute

Global Biomarkers market, By Region: North America By Country U.S. Canada Latin America By Country Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Region/Country South Africa Central Africa North Africa







Related Market Intelligence Reports:

Cardiac Biomarkers Market, by Product Type (Myocardial Muscle Creatine Kinase (CK-MB), Myoglobin, Troponins (T and I), Brain Natriuretic Peptide (BNPs) or NT-proBNP, Ischemia-modified Albumin (IMA), and Others), by Application (Myocardial Infarction, Congestive Heart Failure, Acute Coronary Syndrome, Atherosclerosis, and Others), by Location of Testing (Laboratory testing and Point of Care Testing), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 – 2028

Neurological Biomarkers Market, by Biomarker Type (Imaging Biomarkers, Metabolomics Biomarkers, Proteomic Biomarkers, and Genomics Biomarkers), by Application (Alzheimer’s Disease, Parkinson’s Disease, Multiple Sclerosis, Autism Spectrum Disorders, and Others), by End User (Hospital Laboratories, Clinical Diagnostic Centers, Research Organizations, and Others), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 – 2028

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Mr. Shah Senior Client Partner – Business Development Coherent Market Insights Phone: US: +1-206-701-6702 UK: +44-020-8133-4027 Japan: +81-050-5539-1737 India: +91-848-285-0837 Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com Website: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com