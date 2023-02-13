Green Thumbs Made Easy: The Smart Indoor Garden System for a Lush and Healthy Home

The smart indoor garden systems market has witnessed significant growth due increase in spending on home remodeling, and recovery in the construction sector.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smart indoor garden systems are innovative technology-based solutions for growing plants indoors. They provide a controlled environment for plants to grow, ensuring that they receive the right amount of light, water, and nutrients for optimal growth and health. With the use of sensors, artificial intelligence, and automated systems, these gardens make growing plants inside a home, apartment or office, easy and convenient.

The global smart indoor garden systems market size was valued at $105,627.0 thousand in 2019, and is projected to reach $176,559.1 thousand by 2027, registering a CAGR of 8.4% from 2020 to 2027.

Factors such as rise in urbanization coupled with increase in disposable income in the developing countries such as India, China, Brazil, Indonesia, and Vietnam drives the residential and commercial construction activities, which, in turn, is expected to fuel the growth of the global market. On the contrary, unfavorable climate conditions is one of the major restraints of the smart indoor garden systems market. Conversely, technological advancements in smart indoor garden systems is expected to provide lucrative opportunities in near future.

Depending on type, the floor garden segment garnered the largest smart indoor garden systems market share in the in 2019, and is estimated to register a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period. This is attributed to the fact that floor garden offers better space allocation, as smart indoor plant systems require about 20% less space.

On the basis of technology, the self-watering segment is anticipated to grow rapidly, during the forecast period due to surge in urban population and rise in residential and commercial construction projects. In addition, many companies are involved in the development of the self-watering smart indoor gardening systems, which notably contributes toward the growth of the global market. For instance, in August 2020, Canada based firm AVA Technologies launched Byte, an self-watering smart indoor gardening system. It is basically a soil-free pod with advance self-watering systems.

By end user, the residential segment garnered the largest share in the smart in 2019, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period, owing to increase in residential construction activities around the globe. For example, the Government of South Korea has decided to develop two new towns to balance development in Gangnam and Gangbuk areas. Such expansion and setup plans for new cities boost the demand for residential real estate amongst investors, which, in turn, will fuel the growth of the market. Hence, such factors provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth.

Region wise, the market of smart indoor garden systems is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America was the highest revenue contributor in 2019, however, Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2027. This is attributed to the fact that emerging economies in the region are witnessing commercial infrastructural development and increase in residential construction projects. Moreover, rapid economic recovery significantly drives the market growth in this region.

Key players operating in the global smart indoor garden systems industry have adopted business expansion and partnership as their key developmental strategies to strengthen their foothold in the global market. For instance, in April 2019, BSH Hausgeräte GmbH, a subsidiary of Robert Bosch GmbH and Plantui, established partnership to expand their presence in Europe and increase their extensive global distribution network and boosts product development.

Key Players:

The key players profiled in the smart indoor garden systems market report include Aero Farms, Agrilution GmbH, AVA Technologies Inc., BSH Hausgeräte GmbH (Robert Bosch Stiftung GmbH) CityCrop Automated Indoor Farming Ltd, Click & Grow LLC, EDN Inc., Grobo Inc., Plantui Oy, and SproutsIO Inc.

