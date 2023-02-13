Powder Coatings Market Opportunities with Advanced Technology and Forecast to 2026

Powder Coatings Market Size

Powder Coatings Market size is expected to garner $15.0 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period 2019-2026

OREGON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Powder Coatings Market by Resin Type (Thermoset and Thermoplastic), Coating Method (Electrostatic Spray and Fluidized Bed), and Application (Appliances, Automotive, Architectural, Furniture, Agriculture, Construction & Earthmoving Equipment (ACE), General Industrial, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026." The global powder coatings industry garnered $9.8 billion in 2018, and is estimated to reach $15.0 billion by 2026, witnessing a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period, 2019–2026.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-

Rise in adoption of powder coatings over liquid coatings, supporting environmental regulations, surge in demand for appliances, and booming construction industry drive the growth of the global power coatings market. On the other hand, difficulty in the application of thin coats impedes the growth to some extent. However, rapid economic growth in emerging countries is expected to pave the way for a number of opportunities in the industry.

Key players in the industry-

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Tiger Coatings

Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited

IFS Coatings

Sherwin Williams

Axalta Coating Systems

BASF SE, Berger Paints

PPG Industries

The Valspar Corporation

Detailed segmentation-

Based on resin type, the report bifurcates the market into thermoset and thermoplastic. The thermoset segment garnered the major share in 2018, holding 92% of the global powder coatings market. The segment is also expected to dominate during the forecast period.

Based on coating method, the market is categorized into Electrostatic Spray and Fluidized Bed. The electrostatic spray segment held the largest global powder coatings industry share in 2018 and is anticipated to retain its top position by the end of 2026.

Based on application, the market is divided into Appliances, Automotive, Architectural, Furniture, Agriculture, Construction, & Earthmoving Equipment (ACE), General Industrial, and Others. The automotive segment accounted for nearly one-fifth of the global powder coatings market share and is projected to rule the roost by 2026.

Based on geography, the Asia-Pacific region, followed by North America, accounted for nearly three-fifths of the global powder coatings market revenue and is predicted to lead the trail throughout the study period. The same segment is also expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.8% during 2019–2026. The report also analyzes the regions across North America, Europe and LAMEA.

