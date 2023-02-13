Everyday Soul Dances offers a combination of ancient yogic traditions and contemporary psychology. Elaine Hoem is a thoughtful, compassionate expert who guides audiences toward experiencing life in calm and hopeful ways.

RENO, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A psychotherapist for nearly 50 years, Elaine Hoem is a meditation instructor, retreat leader and transformational coach who guides others toward ways to open their lives to enhanced possibilities and expansive joy in her new book, Everyday Soul Dances: A Guide to Soulful Living in the Midst of Uncertain Times.

“When we engage in spiritual practices, we are uniting with the Sacred, which resides within us all,” Hoem shares. “These moments and ways of being become our unique soul dances.”

The culmination of Hoem’s therapeutic work and her lifelong explorations in the realms of the sacred, Everyday Soul Dances offers a combination of ancient yogic traditions and contemporary psychology to invite and encourage readers to explore a deeper sense of spirituality and experience everyday life with heightened awareness.

Each chapter contains either spiritual or psychological lessons for the reader to absorb, along with simple daily practices that readers can do to change their states from more contracted ones to ones that are more open and expansive. Living in such ways brings them in touch with their own divinity, capabilities, loving natures and infinite possibilities. Readers are encouraged to bring harmony into their ordinary days by paying attention to their spiritual lives on an ongoing basis.

QR codes are included in nine of the chapters so that readers can access recorded meditations on the Everyday Soul Dances website to help deepen their experiences. Words of the Divine Feminine, the Feminine Face of God, are available throughout the book to remind readers of their innate sacred consciousness and of the importance of living in greater and higher ways in order to create lives that are filled with enthusiasm, intention, love and a sacred sense of the value of all of the actions in their lives.

“Living with such awareness is enlivening and stimulating as our everyday ways become filled with wonder and grace,” Hoem writes. “Your spiritual journey begins and continues here.”

Everyday Soul Dances is Hoem’s first book. Her profession prior to becoming a writer was that of a psychotherapist in Carson City, Nevada, and at Lake Tahoe. This work became an art form for her as she studied and lived the ways of Transpersonal Psychology and taught others to delve deeper into their spiritual selves.

She currently lives in Reno, Nevada, and continues her own spiritual practices while also encouraging others to find and live from their deepest truths. Her Soul Dance ways are inspired by the deep healing she knows is possible through psychotherapeutic work and the uplifting practices of living from our spiritual center. She also loves exploring the exquisite beauty of the natural world and finding her way to her sacred home in all her actions and interactions. Her main focus in life is to nurture transformations of herself and others so that all of us may live from our highest truths and thus benefit our loved ones and our communities.

Everyday Soul Dances: A Guide to Soulful Living in the Midst of Uncertain Times

Publisher: Balboa Press

ISBN-13: ‎ 978-1982233587 (hardcover)

ISBN-13: ‎ 978-1982233594 (paperback)

Available at www.amazon.com, BN.com, Walmart.com and Balboa Press