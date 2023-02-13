Solar Blanket Market Is Expected to Generate $274.2 Million by 2031: Allied Market Research

Surge in demand for power in modern civilization because of growing urbanization serves as a potential opportunity for the expansion of the global solar blanket market. The outbreak of the pandemic had created awareness among the people regarding the advantages of the utilization of solar blankets to power portable electronic gadgets or on a large-scale power generation.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global solar blanket market garnered $132.4 million in 2021, and is estimated to generate $274.2 million by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 7.6% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

Covid-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the growth of the global solar blanket market, owing to implementation of global lockdown which resulted to a decline in the tourism industry across the globe.

In addition, the decline in the transportation sector had a significant impact on the aerospace and automotive industry which led to a decline in the demand for solar blankets.

On the other hand, the outbreak of the pandemic had created awareness among the people regarding the advantages of the utilization of solar blankets to power portable electronic gadgets or on a large-scale power generation which had driven the growth of the global solar blanket market.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global solar blanket market based on type, product type, application, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Based on type, the copper indium gallium selenide segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global solar blanket market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the others segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 8.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on application, the industrial segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to nearly one-thirds of the global solar blanket market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the others segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.6% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on product type, the rectangle solar blankets segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding more than half of the global solar blanket market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the oval solar blankets segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period.

Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than one-third of the global solar blanket market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.

Leading market players of the global solar blanket market analyzed in the research include Alta Devices, Enecom, Flisom, FWAVE Company Limited, SunPower Corporation, PowerFilm Solar Inc., Sunflare, Sungold, Flagsun, and Leslie's Inc.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global solar blanket market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

