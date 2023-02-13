[Latest] Global Jewelry Market Size/Share Worth USD 517.27 Billion by 2030 at a 8.25% CAGR: Facts & Factors (Industrial Trends, Report, Analysis, Players, Outlook, Statistics, Forecast, Growth, Value, Segmentation)

The global jewelry market size was valued at USD 256 billion in 2021 and is expected to surpass USD 517.27 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.25% during the forecast period (2022- 2030), as highlighted in a report published by Facts & Factors. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Pandora, Tiffany & Co., Swarovski AG, GRAFF, Malabar Gold & Diamonds, Louis Vuitton SE, Chow Tai Fook, and others.

Jewelry Market Overview:

Jewelry is a decorative item that can have personal applications or be used as a means of wealth storage. Personal adornments like brooches, rings, earrings, necklaces, anklets, bracelets, cufflinks, and toe rings are examples of jewelry. Since past many centuries various stones, gemstones, or rare metals have been used to create or produce jewelry but it can also be created using rather normal materials like shells, glasses, and plant materials

Jewelry can be purchased or worn for multiple purposes like storing it as a form of currency, for storage reasons, or as a means of showing wealth. The functional application includes the use of pins, clasps, or buckles. It can also be used as a means of symbolism to show membership or belonging to a certain group or for artistic display.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 256 Billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 517.27 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 8.25% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2030 Key Market Players Pandora, Tiffany & Co., Swarovski AG, GRAFF, Malabar Gold & Diamonds, Louis Vuitton SE, Chow Tai Fook, and others. Key Segment By Material, Distribution Channel, Product, Type, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Key Insights from Primary Research

As per the analysis, the jewelry market share is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 8.25% between 2022 and 2030.

share is likely to grow above a between 2022 and 2030. The Jewelry market size was worth around US$ 256 billion in 2021 and is estimated to hit approximately US$ 517.27 billion by 2030 . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

and is estimated to hit approximately . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate. The market is projected to grow at a significant rate due to the growing return on investment value of the jewelry

Based on material segmentation, gold was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2021

Based on product segmentation, the ring was the leading type in 2021

On the basis of region, Asia-Pacific was the leading revenue generator in 2021

Market Dynamics:

Growth Drivers

Growing return on investment (ROI) to propel market demand

The global jewelry market growth is expected to be influenced by the value that fine jewelry holds in today’s modern world where consumerism is at an all-time high. With jewelry, even if the current rate of materials is low, there is always a high chance that the price may bounce back up making it ideal to be sold as the profit rate increases. In the current volatile economic world where other means of investments have certain rates of risks associated with them, the threat of value-reduction with fine quality jewelry is significantly low or negligible.

Platinum is one of the most valuable and highly expensive materials used for jewelry creation and is currently accessible only to certain segments of the world population. Other factors like growth in disposable income, rising use of advanced technologies to design and create unique jewelry like the use of 3-dimensional printing techniques, increasing collaboration, and high potential of the unexplored market could further drive the global market growth.

Additional contributing factors could be the growing awareness rate amongst the population regarding product authenticity, the presence of financial assistance, and the collaboration of jewelry brands with e-commerce businesses could lead to more revenue generation.

Restraints

High cost to restrict market expansion

The growing number of people switching to artificial or imitation jewelry may act as a threat to global market growth as these products are cheaper as compared to fine jewelry. They also lead to the encouragement of consumerism which can greatly impact sustainable growth in the coming years.

The changing political dynamic amongst major players, ongoing social stress across multiple countries, war-torn areas, and the general greed of large corporations that cause the exploitation of people living in areas with huge gold or diamond reserves could lead to growth limitations.

Opportunities & Challenges

The increasing investments may provide growth opportunities while understanding changes in consumer behavior could act as a major challenge.

Jewelry Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global jewelry market is segmented based on material, distribution channel, product, type, the region

Based on distribution channels, the global market divisions are online and offline with the latter dominating the global market growth in 2021. Although various brands have started making use of online channels to sell products and reach a consumer database, people tend to have more trust in buying expensive jewelry items using offline mode which means physically visiting the stores. This allows consumers to see the product first hand and it also guarantees the authenticity of the product.

In stores, consumers have the option to custom-make the products or get the same design as they would from an online portal. In the fiscal year 2022, the jewelry segment of Titan Company Limited amassed revenue of USD 3.04 billion, a jump of 36% from the sales in the previous year.

Based on type, the global market is divided into real and imitation with the former leading the global market growth. Although there is a significant consumer database that prefers to spend on imitation jewelry, the prices of fine jewelry are multiple times higher than the cost of imitation jewelry making the segment revenue more valuable. The Chanel Coco Crush range of rings by Chanel with up to 18 karats of yellow gold costs around USD 3,400.

Regional Analysis:

Asia-Pacific to lead with the highest growth

Asia Pacific is anticipated to lead the global jewelry market with China and India emerging as the dominant regions. China currently has the largest diamond reserve in Asia whereas India is the world’s largest exporter of a diamond. India does not really produce diamonds in large quantities but it has the biggest market for polishing diamonds.

The regional population generally tends to spend on fine jewelry as a means of investment which is further propelled by the growing pattern of materialism in the local regions. A 2013 survey claimed that the Chinese tend to identify success depending on the materialistic things owned by the people. Growth In North America is expected to be dominated by the US which is one of the largest consumers of fine jewelry.

Competitive Players:

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global jewelry market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors.

Some of the main players in the global jewelry market include;

Pandora

Tiffany & Co.

Swarovski AG

GRAFF

Malabar Gold & Diamonds

Louis Vuitton SE

Chow Tai Fook

Recent Industry Developments:

In September 2022, an Indian multi-brand e-commerce company called D2C Ecommerce acquired Mumbai-based jewelry firm AccessHer. This move is expected to help D2C expand its business profile by foraying into the jewelry segment

In June 2022, Natural Diamond Council, a non-profit organization working for the improvement of the diamond sector, announced its entry into the United Aram Emirates (UAE) market by collaborating with 3 leading jewelry brands

The global jewelry market is segmented as follows:

By Material

Diamond

Platinum

Gold

Others

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

By Product

Ring

Necklace

Bracelet

Earring

Others

By Type

Real

Imitation

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Key Offerings:

Market Size, Trends, & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Material, Distribution Channel, Product, Type, and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

