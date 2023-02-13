Global Tonometry Device Market to Surpass US$ 176.02 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

/EIN News/ -- Burlingame, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global tonometry device market is estimated to be valued at US$ 109.68 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period (2022-2030).



Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Tonometry Device Market:

Major players operating in the market are focusing on adopting strategies such as partnership and agreements, which is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in June 2020, Infineon Technologies AG, a Germany-based semiconductor manufacturer, announced that its Silicon Valley Innovation Center (SVIC) had entered into a new agreement with Blumio, a manufacturer of medical devices, to jointly develop a wearable, non-invasive blood pressure sensor based on the XENSIV radar chipset to be developed by Infineon by 2021.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/66

Key Market Takeaways:

The global tonometry device market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period due to increasing prevalence of non-communicable diseases such heart failure, arteriosclerosis, etc. For instance, according to an article published by the National Center of Biotechnology Information (NCBI) in February 2020, non-communicable diseases (NCDs) are the second leading cause of death in sub-Saharan Africa (SSA), accounting for approximately 35% of all deaths, after a combination of communicable, maternal, neonatal, and diet-related diseases.

Among Applications, Arteriosclerosis segment is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, owing to increasing product offerings by the key players for developing drugs and vaccines. For instance, market players such as Millar, a medical device company is offering Pulse Wave Tonometer, which provides a simple, non-invasive assessment of the cardiovascular system by providing high-fidelity blood pressure waveforms through direct skin contact with the carotid, femoral, or radial artery specially for the treatment of arteriosclerosis.

On the basis of end user, hospitals segment is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, owing to increasing number of cardiac surgeries is expected to boost growth of segment over the forecast period. As arterial tonometry is a method for assessing arterial stiffness and has become a valuable tool in cardiovascular risk stratification. For instance, according to an article published by New Jersey Department of Health in August 2022, in New Jersey, heart disease is the leading cause of death with 18,716 deaths in 2019.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global tonometry device market include ATCOR, Millar, OMRON HEALTHCARE Co.,Ltd., DAEYOMEDI, MedTach, Itamar Medical Ltd., DiaTecne s.r.l., Alam Medical, Cardiovascular Engineering Inc., OCULUS, Keeler, Haag-Streit Group, SunTechMedical, Inc., Osypka Medical and Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co Ltd.

Buy-Now this Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/66

Market Segmentation:

Global Tonometry Device Market, By Device Type: Applanation Tonometers Pascal Dynamic Contour Tonometers Rebound Tonometers Indentation Tonometers

Global Tonometry Device Market, By Application: Heart failure Hypertension Arteriosclerosis Others (COPD Diabetes etc.)

Global Tonometry Device Market, By End User: Hospitals Specialty Clinics Others

Global Tonometry Device Market, By Region: North America By Country U.S. Canada Latin America By Country Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Region/Country South Africa Central Africa North Africa



Related Market Intelligence Reports:

Cardiovascular Devices Market, By Device Type (Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices and Therapeutic and Surgical Devices) and By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America)- Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 – 2030

Wound Care Market, By Product Type (Advanced Wound Management Products(Wound Dressings, (Foam Dressings, Hydrocolloid Dressings, Film Dressings, Anti-Infective Dressings, Alginate Dressings, Collagen Dressings), Wound Therapy Devices (Pressure Relief Devices, Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Systems, Hyperbaric Oxygen Equipment, Electrical Stimulation Devices, and Active Wound Care), Surgical Wound Care Products, (Sutures and Staples, Tissue Adhesives, Sealants, and Glues) and Traditional Wound Care Products, (Medical Tapes, Dressings, Cleansing Agents))), By Wound Type Chronic Wound (Pressure Ulcers, Diabetic Foot Ulcers, Venous Ulcers, Other Chronic Wounds (Traumatic Wounds, etc.)) and Acute Wounds, (Surgical and Traumatic Wounds, Burns)), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others (Home Care Settings, etc.)), and By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)- Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 – 2030

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Mr. Shah Senior Client Partner – Business Development Coherent Market Insights Phone: US: +1-206-701-6702 UK: +44-020-8133-4027 Japan: +81-050-5539-1737 India: +91-848-285-0837 Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com Website: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com