Fertility Services Market Is Expected to Reach USD 90.79 Billion by 2031, Says Allied Market Research

Increase in adoption of unhealthy lifestyle by male and female population, such as consumption of alcohol, smoking, and lack of physical activity and rise in adoption of in vitro fertilization (IVF) with intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI) technology due to the high success rate in treating infertility drive the growth of the global fertility services market.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global fertility services market was estimated at $21.13 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $90.79 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 16.1% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Report coverage & details:

Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $21.13 Billion Market Size in 2031 $90.79 Billion CAGR 16.1% No. of Pages in Report 251 Segments Covered Procedure, Service, End-user, and Region. Drivers Increase in adoption of unhealthy lifestyle by male and female population, such as consumption of alcohol, smoking, and lack of physical activity Rise in adoption of in vitro fertilization(IVF) with intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI) technology due to the high success rate in treating infertility Restraints Lack of awareness among the population of low socioeconomic status regarding the availability of fertility services High cost associated with IVF procedure Opportunities Surge in the number of product launches and approvals for fertility services products

Impact of Covid-19 on Fertility Services Market-

Most of the fertility services such as in vitro fertilization (IVF), surrogacy, artificial insemination, and others were postponed or rescheduled owing to conversion of surgical centers and diagnostic centers into Covid-19 hospitals, which impacted the global fertility services market negatively.

However, as the global situation started getting normalized, the market for fertility services also restored slowly and steadily.

The global fertility services market is analyzed across procedure, service, end-user, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

By procedure, the IVF with ICSE segment held the largest share in 2021, garnering more than three-fifths of the global fertility services market revenue, and is projected to maintain its dominance by 2031. The same segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 16.4% during the forecast period.

By service, the fresh non-donor segment contributed to more than half of the global fertility services market share in 2021, and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. The egg & embryo banking segment, on the other hand, would display the fastest CAGR of 18.3% throughout the forecast period.

By end-user, the fertility clinics segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, generating more than half of the global fertility services market revenue. The same segment would also portray the fastest CAGR of 16.7% during the forecast period. The hospitals, surgical centers, and clinical research institutes are also analyzed in the report.

By region, Asia-Pacific held the major share in 2021, garnering nearly half of the global fertility services market revenue. The same region would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 17.1% from 2022 to 2031. The other provinces studied through the report include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global fertility services market report include Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., Care Fertility Group Ltd., Carolinas Fertility Institute, City Fertility, Virtus Health, Fertility Associates Limited, Genea Limited, Medicover Group, Monash IVF Group Limited, and Progyny Inc. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance and developments by the top players.

