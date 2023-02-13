Digital Cornerstone Offers A Full SEO Audit Service For Companies Looking To Save Money On Agency Costs During Times Of A Recession

/EIN News/ -- Southampton, UK, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Cornerstone is an independent SEO consultancy firm dedicated to helping websites of all sizes meet their potential and increase company revenues via organic search.

With years of experience within the industry, Digital Cornerstone adheres to the best practices at all times, continually tests theories, ranks personal projects, and keeps on top of the latest algorithm updates to ensure that your budget is maximised at all times.

Due to the current downturn of the economy and the looming threat of recession, Digital Cornerstone is now offering a full SEO audit service, including keyword targeting analysis, full search console breakdown, and critical backlink competitive analysis, to help website owners and companies implement the changes at their own pace and save money on agency costs.

An SEO Audit Service Tailored To Your Needs

The SEO industry has grown massively within the digital marketing sphere over the past few years as website owners have realised the revenue potential that can be gained from organic search and Google search in general.

Digital Cornerstone delivers a professional SEO website audit that focuses on data points, nuances, and real-world problems like bad site architecture and poor user experience, as well as providing a bedrock for your content and backlinks to perform to their full potential and a uniquely customised roadmap of how your website can gain new heights.

An SEO audit from Digital Cornerstone is designed to study and maximise the potential of your site by making sure the search engines can crawl, index, and understand your content from a website crawler and user experience point of view. This SEO auditing process will bridge the gap between the search engine and the end user and provide signals essential for increasing organic traffic.

By completing an SEO audit, you will be provided with the data you need for your website to grow. The investigation and review conducted of your site will identify what is holding your website back and highlight any potential missing elements, along with how they can be fixed.

Covering Every Aspect Of Your Website

Digital Cornerstone’s SEO audit for your website, whether you choose a technical audit, backlink audit or full SEO audit, will deliver you a clearly defined roadmap and prioritised strategy that will be easy to understand and implement.

Some of the areas that Digital Cornerstone will address in its SEO audit for your website include:

Google Search Console

Digital Cornerstone will break down your Google Search Console to uncover exactly how your content is performing, where it is falling short, and where the gaps need to be addressed.

This includes branded and non-branded search queries and whether or not you have a good enough spread of traffic throughout your site going to a broad range of pages.

Site Speed

Although website speed isn’t as important as some other technical aspects, it is still a crucial part of the ranking process, especially in competitive niches, as it is used as a “last-mile” ranking factor if all other aspects of the top-ranking sites are very similar.

Benchmarking and Competition Analysis

Knowing how well your competitors rank, where your website ranks in comparison and where your gaps and shortfalls are, is integral to gaining the edge over your competition.

Duplicate Content Detection

Digital Cornerstone helps boost the success of your marketing strategy by using strategic planning surrounding the content you place on your website.

This process ensures that your content is a semantic web linked together correctly, performs how you intended and that your target audience can find it.

Please check out our previous press release about Digital Cornerstone.

More information

To learn more about Digital Cornerstone and its SEO website auditing services, please visit the website at https://digitalcornerstone.co.uk/seo-audit-service/.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/digital-cornerstone-offers-a-full-seo-audit-service-for-companies-looking-to-save-money-on-agency-costs-during-times-of-a-recession/

Digital Cornerstone https://digitalcornerstone.co.uk/ pr@digitalcornerstone.co.uk