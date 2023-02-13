Self-Tanning Products Market Report will worth USD 1365.0 Million by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.1 % : GreyViews

Self-Tanning Products Market are The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., Shiseido Co., Ltd., L’Oréal, Kao Corporation, St. Tropez, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Unilever, Beiersdorf AG, Clarins, Avon Products, Inc.

/EIN News/ -- Pune India, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Self-Tanning Products Market Size By Product (Gels, Lotions, and Others), By Application (Women and Men), By Distribution Channel (Convenience Stores, Hypermarkets & Supermarkets and Online), Regions, Segmentation, and forecast till 2030.

The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the self-tanning products market is operating and is predicted to expand soon. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the self-tanning products market are present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the product, application, distribution channel, and region. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities, and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global self-tanning products market are The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., Shiseido Co., Ltd., L’Oréal, Kao Corporation, St. Tropez, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Unilever, Beiersdorf AG, Clarins, Avon Products, Inc. among others. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide self-tanning products market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

Manufacturers are launching innovative and sophisticated self-tanning solutions to create a more realistic tanning experience while also being safe and healthy for the skin as consumers gravitate toward safer cosmetic and aesthetic services. Ingredients in major formulations moisturise and nourish the skin, making it appear healthier and revitalised. Vitamins, essential oils, fruit extracts, and antioxidants are examples of these components, and their popularity has grown in recent years, particularly among health-conscious customers. Furthermore, prominent health groups advocate for the use of self-tanners over other alternatives. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), for example, encouraged the use of self-tanning products as a safer alternative to UV-induced tanning. Furthermore, due to the increasing occurrence of skin disorders such as skin cancer, customers in the United States have shown a desire for such goods. According to the American Academy of Dermatology, skin cancer is the most frequent cancer in the United States, with approximately one in every five Americans developing the disease during their lifetime.

Scope of Self-Tanning Products Market Report

Report Metric Information Study Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Market Share Unit USD Million Segments Covered Product, Application, Distribution Channel, and Regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle-East and Africa Major Players The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., Shiseido Co., Ltd., L’Oréal, Kao Corporation, St. Tropez, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Unilever, Beiersdorf AG, Clarins, Avon Products, Inc. among others.

Segmentation Analysis

The gels segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The product segment is gels, lotions, and others. The gels segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Gels are water-based self-tanners that help the skin retain moisture and avoid dryness. Glycerin, found in the non-oily product, moisturises and softens the skin. Gel-based cosmetics have a high viscosity due to water-soluble components, making them easier to apply.

The women segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The application segment is women and men. The women segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Women are increasingly using grooming products into their daily regimens to improve their appearance and confidence. According to a Popsugar Beauty piece from July 2021, the desire for a sun-kissed glow is especially widespread among women, with 59% of college-aged females in the United States having used self-tanners at least once and preferring to use them all year.

The hypermarkets & supermarkets segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The distribution channel segment is convenience stores, hypermarkets & supermarkets and online. The hypermarkets & supermarkets segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Supermarkets organise their products so that shoppers notice them, and those who are curious about trying new things buy self-tanning products. Customers are drawn to supermarkets because they offer a diverse choice of things under one roof.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the self-tanning products include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

The Europe region witnessed a major share. Because of increased awareness of the negative effects of DHA on the skin, consumers' preferences have switched toward organic and natural lotions. Vita Liberata, a well-known brand in organic cosmetics and skincare offers sunless tanning lotions including natural and organic ingredients such as aloe vera and shea butter, which aid in achieving a natural tan and luminosity.

Country Analysis

Germany

Germany's self-tanning products market size was valued at USD 98.67 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 163.29 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2030. As the government tightened limits on DHA in self-tanning products due to potential skin toxicity, customer tastes shifted toward natural and organic self-tanning lotions, resulting in market growth in the region.

China

China’s self-tanning products market size was valued at USD 66.3 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 108.9 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2023 to 2030. Rising demand for skin care products in emerging economies such as China is projected to be influenced positively by factors such as the introduction of various new organic and natural products, increased public concern about skin health, and the detrimental effects of UV rays on the skin.

India

India's self-tanning products market size was valued at USD 51 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 83.14 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2023 to 2030. In order to target new customer segments, manufacturers in this region are developing tanning treatments that include a blend of natural and organic components.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of the self-tanning products market is mainly driven by the rising awareness about tanning.

