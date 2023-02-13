Food Lion Feeds Tips the Scales at More Than 158 Million Meals to Help Nourish Neighbors

Power of collective action addresses food insecurity across Food Lion’s 10-state footprint

/EIN News/ -- SALISBURY, N.C., Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- By collectively working together, Food Lion’s customers, associates and Food Lion Feeds helped nourish neighbors in 2022 with more than 158 million meals, an increase of 6 million meals over 2021. Food Lion Feeds was founded in 2014 by Food Lion to address food insecurity in the towns and cities it serves.



Contributing to that total, Food Lion associates, each dedicated to alleviating food insecurity, volunteered more than 17,000 hours, which equates to more than 5 million meals based on various beneficiary organizations’ meal equivalent formulas. The support comes at a time when Feeding America®, the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization, and local member food banks throughout Food Lion’s 10-state footprint are seeking volunteers to address a greater need for food assistance due to increased food prices, supply chain disruptions and diminished food donations, among other factors impacting individuals and families. According to Feeding America, more than 53 million people turned to food banks, food pantries and other private food assistance programs in 2021.

“Increasingly, our neighbors are counting on us, so we are doing everything we can to eliminate the difficult choices many have to make,” said Kevin Durkee, Manager, Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion. “Caring for the towns and cities we serve is core to everything we do, and we’re committed to fighting hunger and setting our neighbors up for success. In continuing our shared mission of addressing food insecurity, we are committed to our community partners’ cause and dedication.”

As part of that total, Food Lion Feeds provided more than 51 million meals through its pioneering food rescue program. Through this program, all 1,108 Food Lion stores distribute unsold, edible food that might otherwise go to waste to a local feeding agency for neighbors in need.

Included in the 158 million meals, Food Lion Feeds helped provide nearly 28 million meals in partnership with its customers through four annual in-store campaigns, in which meal donations are connected to a customer’s purchase of a designated product or financial contribution. Food Lion Feeds and customers also joined together to provide more than $160,000 for disaster relief to support communities impacted by Hurricane Ian and recovery efforts from flooding in Eastern Kentucky.

The remaining of the 158 million meals were provided through a combination of product, financial and equipment donations; disaster relief and recovery efforts; capital campaign support for feeding agencies; and volunteer hours by associates, based on various meal equivalent formulas.

Through Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion has helped to provide more than 1 billion meals* to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals* by 2025. For more information on Food Lion Feeds’ commitment to fight hunger, visit foodlion.com/feeds.

*Food Lion Feeds helps provide meals through a combination of product, financial and equipment donations; disaster relief and recovery efforts; capital campaign support for feeding agencies; and volunteer hours by associates, based on various meal equivalent formulas.

About Food Lion

Food Lion is an omnichannel retailer committed to nourishing its neighbors during the moments that matter most. More than 82,000 associates across 1,100+ stores deliver an easy, fresh and affordable shopping experience throughout 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states. Through its ‘Count on me’ culture, Food Lion fosters a sense of belonging for all associates, promoting a diverse and inclusive environment that has supported LGBTQ+ equality for nearly two decades. Food Lion is the only company in the country to be named an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for 21 consecutive years. It also pioneered a food rescue program to support food-insecure neighbors. Through Food Lion Feeds, the retailer has donated more than 1 billion meals to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals by 2025. Founded and based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit foodlion.com.

