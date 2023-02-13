CareMetx Announces Addition of George Moore as Chief Technology and Information Officer

Moore is a visionary technology executive with a reputation for digital innovation.

/EIN News/ -- Bethesda, MD, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareMetx, LLC, a leading technology-enabled services company focused on improving patient access to specialty medications, has announced the appointment of George Moore as the company’s Chief Technology and Information Officer. Moore is a visionary technology executive with a reputation for digital innovation.

In their next evolutionary leap forward, CareMetx will focus deeply on their technology – optimizing and improving the services available today, and equipping their dedicated team members with the tools needed to provide patients with the best-in-class support they deserve. Strategically and operationally focused, Moore brings the skills and experience needed to lead this reinvention and transformation of CareMetx.

Most recently serving as Chief Technology Officer at Signant Health, Moore shares the CareMetx passion for serving patients through innovative application of technology. With Moore's leadership, CareMetx will continue pioneering innovative solutions that address the market access complexities faced throughout the specialty pharmaceutical ecosystem.

“George is a visionary technology executive who boldly approaches the changing technology landscape as a trailblazing leader,” says Jim Rowe, CareMetx CEO.

“We consider ourselves fortunate to have someone like George on board, who brings deep experience and a reputation for driving digital transformation. With his leadership, CareMetx will continue to scale and expand the services we’re providing that improve the patient experience with specialty therapies. These are the solutions that enable our teams to provide clients the level of service, efficiency, and results they’ve come to expect.”

Moore adds, “I’m ready to join Jim and the CareMetx leadership team as we drive radical innovation in our suite of technology solutions. Technology is the critical tool that equips CareMetx’s dedicated staff as they work to help patients get access to the therapies they need. I am excited to partner with this organization as we build the next generation of scalable solutions that provide patients with the best possible support.”

About CareMetx

CareMetx, LLC is a leading technology-enabled hub services company facilitating patient access and adherence to specialty medications. Serving pharmaceutical and biotechnology manufacturers, CareMetx leverages a digital front-end, proprietary automation, an integrated platform and best-in-industry call center services to promote efficiency in the healthcare ecosystem and remove barriers for patients and providers. CareMetx is committed to delivering compassionate advocacy to patients, decision-making data, and confidence-building insight to manufacturer clients. Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, CareMetx serves more than 80 brands.

Learn more at https://www.caremetx.com and follow us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/caremetx-llc.

