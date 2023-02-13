Maldives Win Best Long-Haul Destination in UK’s Food & Travel Magazine Reader Awards

The Maldives has won the title of ‘Best Long-Haul Destination of the Year’ in the UK’s Food and Travel Magazine Reader Awards 2022, held at London’s Royal Automobile Club on the 19th of January 2023. The Maldives secured the title competing against destinations such as Canada, Ecuador, Fiji, Japan, Namibia, Seychelles, South Africa, South Korea and the Caribbean.

UK’s Food and Travel Magazine is one of the world’s leading gastronomic travel magazines with 7 international editions. Published by Green Pea Publishing ltd, Food and Travel Magazine has been running for the past 25 years. The magazine’s Food and Travel Magazine Reader Awards had been a highlight in the hospitality and travel industry since its inception. It celebrates and acknowledges the ‘crème de la crème’ in the tourism sector’s food and beverages industry with distinguished awards conferred in 23 categories including the best restaurants; chefs; hotels; destinations; tour operators; and cruise companies and airlines.

The UK remains one of the top source markets for the Maldives throughout the years. As of 22 January 2023, the UK ranked as the 3rd top source market for the Maldives this year with 10,025 arrivals (8.2% of the market share). In 2022, the Maldives recorded a 185.6% increase in arrivals from the UK with 179,309 tourists.