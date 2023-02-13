Prime Cuts Meat Market Issues Voluntary Class I Recall of Pork Products

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: February 13, 2023

Contact: Sam Otterson, Communications Director, (608) 334-0220, sam.otterson@wisconsin.gov

MADISON, Wis. – Prime Cuts Meat Market in Rice Lake, Wis., is issuing a voluntary Class I recall for packaged pork products sold from its store. The recall includes the following products purchased from Jan. 25 to Feb. 6, 2023:

Half ham steaks

Ham steaks

Bacon

Bacon pieces

This is a Class I recall, initiated based on evidence collected during routine inspection activities. Evidence shows that the products were produced without the benefit of inspection. More information on the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) recall classifications is available below and on USDA's website at fsis.usda.gov.

No illnesses have been reported as a result of consuming these products. Anyone with signs or symptoms of a foodborne illness should contact their doctor. Consumers who have these products can discard them. Consumers and media with questions about this recall can contact Matt Dobberstein, Prime Cuts Meat Market, at (715) 234-6335.

USDA Recall Classifications

Class I This is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death. Class II This is a health hazard situation where there is a remote probability of adverse health consequences from the use of the product. Class III This is a situation where use of the product will not cause adverse health consequences.

