Two Separate Snowmobile Collisions, but No One Seriously Injured

February 13, 2023

Pittsburg, NH – On Sunday, February 12, 2023, rescue personnel, along with New Hampshire Fish and Game Department Conservation Officers, responded to Corridor Trail 112 in Pittsburg for a report of a snowmobile crash. At approximately 11:47 a.m., NH Conservation Officers were advised of a head-on snowmobile crash that happened approximately 2 miles west of U.S. Route 3. Initially both parties were believed to be injured. Colebrook Dispatch notified members of the 45th Parallel EMS, along with Pittsburg Fire and Rescue.

The first male operator involved was identified as Gary Ribeck of Thomaston, Connecticut. The second operator was identified as a 15-year-old male from North Troy, VT. On-scene investigation showed that the juvenile male was traveling east on Corridor Trail 112 when he failed to safely negotiate an icy corner, causing him to cross over to the left side of the trail and crash into Ribeck who was travelling west. Ribeck was evaluated by 45th Parallel EMS and was found to have sustained no injuries. Both snowmobiles sustained heavy damage from the accident. Ribeck’s was found to be inoperable, while the juvenile male was able to slowly ride his damaged snowmobile to the trailhead.

Colebrook, NH – At approximately 4:00 p.m., NH Conservation Officers and rescue personnel were called to a second snowmobile crash in Colebrook on Corridor Trail 18, about 1.5 miles from Fish Hatchery Road. Colebrook Dispatch notified members of the Colebrook Fire Department and 45th Parallel EMS of a possible upper body injury.

On-scene investigation showed that a male operator, identified as Ryan Foster from Moretown, VT, was traveling east on Corridor Trail 18 when he failed to negotiate an uphill right-hand turn causing him to cross over to the left side of the trail and collide with a snowmobile being operated by Ricky Poulin of Colebrook, NH. Poulin was on the correct side of the trail and was not deemed at fault. Both parties sustained no injuries and declined medical treatment. The snowmobiles sustained minor damage and were able to be driven out under their own power.

These investigations are ongoing but Conservation Officer’s believe the cause for both crashes appears to be from the operators failing to keep right and reduce speed in order to avoid a collision.