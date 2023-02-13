- Heber Valley Special Service District receives $12.9 million for wastewater treatment facility upgrades

Salt Lake City (Feb. 9, 2023) – The Permanent Community Impact Board (CIB) approved a $12,909,000 low-interest loan for wastewater treatment improvements at the facility located in Midway.

“Ensuring we have adequate sewer systems is a key component to helping our communities thrive and grow,” said board member Laura Hanson, with the Governor's Office of Planning and Budget. “These loans and grants reflect the Permanent Community Impact Board’s commitment to improving safety in our communities.”

The Permanent Community Impact Board awards grants and low-interest loans to cities, towns, and counties from funds directed to the CIB from mining and oil and gas extraction on federal land. Projects funded by the Permanent Community Impact Board benefit rural Utah by creating safer, more livable communities. The Utah Housing and Community Development Division manages the fund, which is part of the Department of Workforce Services. For more information, visit housing.utah.gov.