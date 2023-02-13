Vision Lithium Inc. to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com February 15th

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com

/EIN News/ -- VAL-D’OR, Québec, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vision Lithium Inc. (TSXV: VLI) (OTCQB: ABEPF) (FSE: 1AJ2) (the “Company” or “Vision Lithium”) is pleased to announce Yves Rougerie, President and CEO will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on February 2023.

DATE: February 15th, 2023

TIME: 10:00 AM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3JCTs89

Available for 1x1 meetings: February 15th and 16th

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .





Recent Company Highlights

Vision Lithium is in the process of permitting a bulk sample program for the Sirmac Project for 2023. The bulk sample of up to 50,000 tonnes will provide ample material for testing mining methods and lithium concentrate processing, additional metallurgy and customer evaluation, offtake agreements and future Direct Shipping Ore (DSO).

The Godslith Lithium propertywith historical resources of 9.4M short tons @ 1.2% Li2O from a 2 km long dyke. Unexplored since 1960’s. Planning extensive drilling programs for 2023-2024 to confirm and expand known resources.

The foregoing historical estimates were calculated prior to the implementation of NI 43-101 and the Company is not treating these historical estimates as current “mineral resources” or “mineral reserves”.

About Vision Lithium Inc.

Vision Lithium Inc. is a junior exploration company focused on exploring and developing high quality mineral assets including lithium and copper in Canada. The Company is led by skilled and qualified mineral exploration experts and business professionals with a deep understanding of the battery materials market, which is driven by lithium-ion batteries. Vision Lithium is committed to discovering new, world-class assets and bringing these assets to production, starting with the Sirmac property where short term development is planned; the Godslith lithium property located in Manitoba; the Cadillac Lithium property, Decelles lithium property and the Dôme Lemieux porphyry/skarn copper-zinc property, all located in Quebec; its skarn and breccia polymetallic Red Brook and Benjamin properties in Northern New Brunswick and its St. Stephen nickel-copper-cobalt property in Southern New Brunswick.

CONTACTS:

Victor Cantore Yves Rougerie Executive Chairman President and Chief Executive Officer Tel: +1-514-831-3809 Tel: +1-819-316-0474 Email: vcantore@visionlithium.com Email: yrougerie@visionlithium.com

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com