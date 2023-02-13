Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Share and Size is Projected to Reach 268.97 Billion at a CAGR of 9.5%| Emergen Research
Market Trends – Rapid advancements in packaging technology
VANCOUVER, BC, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The panoramic view of the Pharmaceutical Packaging market entails useful insights into the estimated Pharmaceutical Packaging market size, revenue share, and sales & distribution networks. Such helpful market insights are bound to help readers outline this industry’s key outcomes in the near future.
The global pharmaceutical packaging market size was USD 119.24 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Growing awareness about verifying pharmaceutical product details in packaging along with rapid advancements in packaging technology is a key factor driving market revenue growth. in addition, increasing use of drugs in the form of capsules and other forms of medication is also driving growth of the market.
Key market aspects studied in the report:
Market Scope: The report explains the scope of various commercial possibilities in the global Pharmaceutical Packaging market over the upcoming years. The estimated revenue build-up over the forecast years has been included in the report. The report analyzes the key market segments and sub-segments and provides deep insights into the market to assist readers with the formulation of lucrative strategies for business expansion.
Competitive Outlook: The leading companies operating in the Pharmaceutical Packaging market have been enumerated in this report. This section of the report lays emphasis on the geographical reach and production facilities of these companies. To get ahead of their rivals, the leading players are focusing more on offering products at competitive prices, according to our analysts.
Competitive Terrain:
The global Pharmaceutical Packaging industry is highly consolidated owing to the presence of renowned companies operating across several international and local segments of the market. These players dominate the industry in terms of their strong geographical reach and a large number of production facilities. The companies are intensely competitive against one another and excel in their individual technological capabilities, as well as product development, innovation, and product pricing strategies.
The leading market contenders listed in the report are:
AptarGroup, Inc., ACIC Pharmaceuticals Inc., BD, West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., Comar, Gerresheimer AG, Schott, Nemera, Amcor plc, and Medical Packaging Inc., LLC
The research study examines historic data from 2018 and 2020 to draw forecasts until 2028. The timeline makes the report an invaluable resource for readers, investors, and stakeholders looking for key insights in readily accessible documents with the information presented in the form of tables, charts, and graphs.
Market Segmentations of the Pharmaceutical Packaging Market
This market is segmented based on Types, Applications, and Regions. The growth of each segment provides accurate forecasts related to production and sales by Types and Applications, in terms of volume and value for the period between 2020 and 2028. This analysis can help readers looking to expand their business by targeting emerging and niche markets. Market share data is given on both global and regional levels. Regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Research analysts assess the market positions of the leading competitors and provide competitive analysis for each company. For this study, this report segments the global Pharmaceutical Packaging market on the basis of product, application, and region:
Segments Covered in this report are:
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)
Blister Pack Strips
Fluid Bags
Bottles and Caps
Ampoules
Medication Tubes
Others
Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)
Plastic
Polyvinyl Chloride
Ethylene Vinyl Acetate
Polypropylene
Others
Glass
Borosilicate Glass
Amber Color Glass
Others
Paper
Aluminum
End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)
Pharmaceutical Industry
Hospitals
Nursing Homes
Contract Packaging
Pharmacies and Retail Stores
Key geographical areas:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Key Points of the Geographical Analysis:
Data and information related to the consumption rate in each region
Estimated increase in the consumption rate
Proposed growth of the market share of each region
Geographical contribution to market revenue
Expected growth rate of the regional markets
Key Points of Pharmaceutical Packaging Market:
Extensive coverage of the analysis of the Pharmaceutical Packaging market
Key insights into the regional spread of the industry in key geographies
Radical insights into the vital market trends; both current and emerging trends, and factors influencing the growth of the market
Comprehensive coverage of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall growth of the Pharmaceutical Packaging market
Complete data about the key manufacturers and vendors in the Pharmaceutical Packaging market
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Research Methodology
Market Overview
Regional Landscape
Global Market Analysis and Forecast by Types
Global Market Analysis and Forecast by Applications
Global Market Analysis and Forecast by Regions
North America Market Analysis and Forecast
Europe Market Analysis and Forecast
Asia Pacific Market Analysis and Forecast
Latin America Market Analysis and Forecast
Middle East & Africa Market Analysis and Forecast
Competitive Landscape
In conclusion, the Pharmaceutical Packaging Market report is an exhaustive database that will help readers formulate lucrative strategies. The Pharmaceutical Packaging Market report studies the latest economic scenario with value, drivers, constraints, growth opportunities, challenges, demand and supply ratio, production capacity, import/export status, growth rate, and others. Additionally, the report also undertakes SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis to study the leading companies.
Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Size Worth USD 268.97 Billion in 2030