Monster Energy's Darcy Sharpe Takes First Place in Men's Snowboard Slopestyle at the 2023 Calgary Snow Rodeo Competition

Monster Energy congratulates team rider Darcy Sharpe on claiming first place in Men's Snowboard Slopestyle at the 2023 Calgary Snow Rodeo competition in Canada this weekend.

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- All the way to the top! Monster Energy congratulates team rider Darcy Sharpe on claiming first place in Men's Snowboard Slopestyle at the 2023 Calgary Snow Rodeo competition in Canada this weekend. In the penultimate FIS World Cup event of the 2022/23 season, the 27-year-old from Comox, Canada, emerged on top of a stacked roster with a perfect run.

Also taking a podium spot in Sunday's Slopestyle final, 20-year-old Dusty Henricksen from Mammoth Lakes, California, earned second place. Claiming his third consecutive World Cup podium of the season, the Team USA rider retained his lead on the 2022/23 FIS World Cup overall rankings.

From February 6-12, the Calgary Snow Rodeo hosted Snowboard Halfpipe and Slopestyle World Cup events sanctioned by the International Ski Federation (FIS). The world's best riders came to Canada looking for FIS World Cup points in the final event on the calendar before the 2023 FIS Freestyle Ski and Snowboarding World Championships in Bakuriani, Georgia.

In the Men's Snowboard Slopestyle final on Sunday, the field of competitors included riders from nine countries. The Charles Beckinsale-designed and built slopestyle course at Calgary's Winsport Canada Olympic Park offered three rail sections at the top, two massive jumps, and another job section with a butterbox as the finish.

The wildcard to watch: Canadian Darcy Sharpe from British Columbia is not exactly a podium regular at FIS World Cup events, but owns major wins like Slopestyle gold from X Games Aspen 2020. Plus, Sharpe emerged from qualifiers in Calgary in first place so the competition had officially been put on notice.

Maintaining his momentum in Sunday's final, Sharpe put together a full pull on his second run out of three: switch backside 270 on, Cab hardway 270 on 270 off, and huge gap-out frontside lipslide pretzel in the rails, followed by frontside triple cork 1440 Indy, backside 1440 mute and 50-50 to rodeo 720 mute the cannon rail earned the Canadian a score of 88.85 points and the win.

"My first World Cup win since 2015, and that one was actually in the Big Air, so this is my first slopestyle World Cup win," said Monster Energy's Sharpe upon winning the Calgary Snow Rodeo event. "So it means so much just to have that on the mantle. I am so happy about that!"

Another rider to watch, Dusty Henricksen from California, dropped in as the winner of the previous weekend's 2023 Toyota U.S. Freeski & Snowboard Grand Prix at Mammoth Mountain and the current owner of the yellow jersey.

Attacking the course in signature effortless style, Henricksen put together hardway Cab 270 off, frontside tailslide transfer into backside blunt 270 off, and nosebutter 360 over the bump into backside 360 on, followed by frontside 1440 tuck knee, backside 1440 double grab and gap-out frontside lipslide pretzel 270 off. Henricksen's 82.66 points earned him a strong second-place finish.

On the strength of 662.20 points in the 2022/23 FIS World Cup rankings, Henricksen retains his season lead. Looking ahead at the upcoming 2023 FIS World Championships in Bakuriani, Georgia, from February 19 to March 5, will Henricksen bring home the Crystal Globe for Team USA? Stay tuned!

Visit http://www.monsterenergy.com for exclusive updates during the 2023 FIS Freeski World Cup season, including photos, videos, and contest results as they happen. Follow Monster Energy on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok for exclusive behind-the-scenes looks and athlete features.

###

About Monster Energy

Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the traditional, Monster Energy supports the scene and sport. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, or the rock and roll lifestyle, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its sports, athletes, and musicians represent. More than a drink, it's the way of life lived by athletes, sports, bands, believers, and fans. See more about Monster Energy including all of its drinks at http://www.monsterenergy.com.

Media Contact

Kimberly Paige Dresser, Indie Agency, Inc., (949) 300-5546, kim.dresser@indiepragency.com

Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook

SOURCE Monster Energy