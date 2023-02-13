Submit Release
Wag! To Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on February 21, 2023

Wag! Group Co. ((the ", Company" or "Wag!", NASDAQ:PET), which strives to be the #1 platform for busy pet parents, offering on-demand access to 5-star pet care, pet insurance options, and expert pet advice, announced today that it will report fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results following the close of the market on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. On that day, management will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss financial results at 4:30 p.m. ET.

When: Tuesday, February 21, 2023

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

To access the live conference call, please pre-register here. Registrants will receive a confirmation with dial-in instructions.

A live webcast of the call can be accessed by using this link.

Following the live call, an archived webcast of the conference will be available on the investor relations page of the Company's website at Wag! – Investor Relations.

About Wag! – Wag.co

Wag! strives to be the #1 platform for busy pet parents by offering access to 5-star dog walking, sitting, and one-on-one training from Wag!'s community of over 400,000 pet caregivers nationwide. In addition, Wag! operates Petted.com, the nation's largest pet insurance comparison marketplace, Furmacy.com, a concierge prescription and compounding service, and DogFoodAdvisor.com, one of the most visited and trusted pet food marketplaces. For more information, visit Wag.co.

