Fast Pace Health Expands Scope of Practice for Telehealth Services

Franklin, TN February 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fast Pace Health, a leading provider of convenient and accessible healthcare services with 235+ clinics across 6 states is proud to announce the expansion of its telehealth services to include a wider scope of practice. This will allow patients to receive a broader range of medical services from the comfort of their own homes.

The expanded scope of practice will include the ability to diagnose and treat a variety of conditions, as well as provide ongoing care and support for patients 3 years of age and older. With the use of cutting-edge technology, patients will have access to virtual consultations with licensed healthcare providers who are equipped to diagnose, treat and prescribe medication if necessary. This will provide patients with a convenient, affordable, and time-saving alternative to traditional in-person visits.

"At Fast Pace Health, our goal has always been to provide our patients in the rural communities we serve with the highest quality of care, and our expanded telehealth services are an extension of that commitment," said Dr. Sarika Aggarwal, Chief Medical Officer of Fast Pace Health. "We are excited to offer our patients a wider range of medical services and support, including continuity of care to bridge their access to primary care as we believe that this expansion aligns with our whole-person care model to improve access to both acute and chronic conditions management for our patients."

Fast Pace Health's telehealth services can be accessed from a smartphone, computer, or tablet in Tennessee, Kentucky, Mississippi, Louisiana, Indiana, and Alabama with professionals available to patients seven days a week. The services are covered by most insurance plans, including Medicare and Medicaid, and offer a convenient, cost-effective solution for those who require medical care but cannot visit a clinic in person.

The Fast Pace Health telehealth clinic is open daily Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. CST. Saturday hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. CST, and Sunday hours are 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. CST.

To learn more about Fast Pace Health telehealth services, visit fastpacehealth.com/service/telehealth or contact us at (877) 542-2637.

