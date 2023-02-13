Mesa Labs Releases Environmental, Social, and Governance Program Brochure

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesa Laboratories, Inc. MLAB ", Mesa", ", we", ", our", or the ", Company", ))), a global leader in the design and manufacturing of life science tools and critical quality control solutions, today released its Environmental, Social, and Governance ("ESG") Program Brochure . Central to Mesa's purpose of Protecting the Vulnerable®, the brochure describes Mesa's ongoing efforts regarding environmental, social, and corporate governance priorities, which are highly relevant to Mesa's business and its stakeholders.

Mesa's commitment to corporate responsibility, including ESG, begins with our Board of Directors who have established a tone that emphasizes the importance of these endeavors. In turn, our ESG strategy is driven by Mesa's ESG Taskforce, which includes cross-functional leaders who are committed to moving Mesa forward in its ESG initiatives. This inaugural ESG brochure takes a qualitative approach to communicating where Mesa is in its ESG journey.

"Companies should be a net positive for the world. Our purpose of Protecting the Vulnerable® extends beyond our focus on improving patient care. Often susceptible to harm and inequalities, the vulnerable also includes our employees, the communities where we operate, and the earth that must be preserved for generations to come. To truly fulfill our purpose, our processes and activities should be managed in a sustainable manner," said Gary Owens, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mesa.

For more information, download the 2023 ESG Program Brochure on Mesa's website at www.mesalabs.com/esg .

About Mesa Laboratories, Inc.

Mesa is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of critical quality control solutions for the pharmaceutical, healthcare and medical device industries. Mesa offers products and services to help our customers ensure product integrity, increase patient and worker safety, and improve the quality of life throughout the world.

Safe Harbor Statement

This document, including the letter above from our CEO, contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical or current facts, including statements regarding our environmental and other sustainability plans and goals, made in this document are forward-looking. We use words such as "expect," "seek," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "could," "should," "estimate," "may," "target," "project," and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. However, the absence of these words or similar expressions does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are made based on expectations and beliefs concerning future events affecting us and are subject to risks and uncertainties relating to our operations and business environments, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control, that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those matters expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2022, and those described from time to time in our subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this brochure and except to the extent required by applicable law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Mesa does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations. Website references throughout this document are provided for convenience only, and the content on the referenced websites is not incorporated by reference into this document.

For more information about the Company, please visit its website at www.mesalabs.com

