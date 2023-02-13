Predictmedix Closes $612,500 Private Placement and Announces Listing on the Frankfurt Exchange

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2023 / Predictmedix Inc. ("Predictmedix" or the "Company") PMEDPMEDF, an emerging provider of rapid health screening solutions powered by a proprietary artificial intelligence (AI), today announces that it has closed a non-brokered private placement for total gross proceeds of $612,500. The Company has issued 12,250,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.05 per unit. Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"), whereby each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share for a period of two years from closing at an exercise price of $0.10 per share. Net proceeds from the financing will be used for general operations (working capital) including business development and technology upgrades. All securities issued in connection with the financing are subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day from the securities' issuance date.

The Company also announces that its common shares have been accepted for listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and trades under the symbol "3QP".

"We are excited to trade on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, offering our shareholders increased liquidity as well as enhancing our global visibility," commented Dr. Rahul Kushwah, Chief Operating Officer at Predictmedix. "The Frankfurt Stock Exchange is one of the world's largest trading centres for securities and the largest stock exchange in Germany and we look forward to introducing Predictmedix to European investors."

"Last year we set out to achieve notable milestones. We've validated Safe Entry's technology through clinical studies and peer-reviewed publications, integral to our commercialization efforts. In addition to testing and proving the efficacy of Safe Entry, we've made significant hardware and technology upgrades that have elevated our operations and logistics on many fronts."

"Commercially, we have a strong tailwind, and our partners and resellers are in discussion with several organizations to empower their workforces with Safe Entry to ensure safety and protection. Furthermore, we are continuously exploring avenues in healthcare where we can utilize our proprietary AI in triages to reduce the strain on hospitals around the world. While Predictmedix is focused on serving markets where employee screening is a dire need, we have been making additions to our technology portfolio for when we are ready to launch in the healthcare sector. AI in healthcare is projected to grow from 14.6 billion USD in 2023 to $102.7 billion by 2028 - a 47.6% CAGR.1 We believe 2023 will be a pivotal year for Predictmedix and we are looking forward to sharing meaningful news in the near-term future," concluded Kushwah.

Predictmedix has engaged GOLDINVEST, a European publisher, for a 6-month contract to increase the company's awareness in the German-speaking financial community and through its extensive investor network throughout Europe.

About Predictmedix Inc.

Predictmedix PMED PMEDF is an emerging provider of rapid health screening and remote patient care solutions globally. The Company's Safe Entry Stations - powered by a proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) - use multispectral cameras to analyze physiological data patterns and predict a variety of health issues including infectious diseases such as COVID-19, impairment by drugs or alcohol, fatique or various mental illnesses. Predictmedix's proprietary remote patient care platform empowers medical professionals with a suite of AI-powered tools to improve patient health outcomes. To learn more, please visit our website at www.Predictmedix.com or follow us on Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn.

