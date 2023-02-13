BIO-key Partners with Europe's Bravantic Group to Offer Transformative Identity Access Management Solutions in Europe, Africa, Brazil, and the Middle East

WALL, N.J. and LISBON, Portugal, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc. BKYI, an innovative provider of Identity and Access Management (IAM) solutions featuring Identity-Bound Biometrics (IBB), today announced a strategic distribution partnership with Bravantic Group to bring its solutions to customers in Southern Europe, Africa, Brazil and the Middle East. Bravantic Group, which has over 2,500 customers and revenues of $100 million, joins BIO-key's global Channel Alliance Partner (CAP) program.



Bravantic Group has a strong presence in Portugal, the United Kingdom, Angola, Mozambique, Cape Verde, Brazil, Abu Dhabi, and Dubai. Over the last 26 years they have worked with major hardware and software manufacturers to offer a wide range of information technology and security solutions and services across a variety of industries and enterprises.

BIO-key continues to expand its footprint in high growth international markets by offering its leading identity solutions through key strategic partners like Bravantic. The CAP program makes it easy for partners to drive revenue via BIO-key's full line of solutions and multifactor authentication options, including the award-winning PortalGuard® platform and hardware solutions including fingerprint scanners, which support Identity-Bound Biometric authentication and FIDO-key® security keys.

"Together Bravantic and BIO-key believe this partnership will deliver technological vitality to our stakeholders, through innovative and transformative cybersecurity solutions," said Miguel Gomes, VP of Bravantic.

José Francês, BIO-key's VP of Sales for Africa, Europe, and Brazil said, "We are pleased to welcome Bravantic as a prominent Value-Added Reseller to bring BIO-key's industry-leading security solutions to bolster security and sustainability options across all of the group's channels."

About Bravantic Group ( www.bravantic.com )

Formed in 2022, Bravantic is built on the legacy of its predecessor, Informantem, which launched 26 years ago. Bravantic has over 2,500 collaborators, with presence in Portugal, UK, Angola, Mozambique, Cape Verde, Brazil, Abu Dhabi and Dubai. Together with leading global hardware and software producers, Bravantic guarantees Information Technology solutions and services that are best suited to every company, to meet every challenge, with the trust provided by certifications: ISSO 9001, ISO14001 and ISO27001. The Bravantic brand conveys a new ambition and an impulse of modernization with the promise of evolving technology.

About BIO-key International, Inc. (www.BIO-key.com)

BIO-key has over two decades of expertise in providing authentication technology for thousands of organizations and millions of users and is revolutionizing authentication with biometric-centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) solutions, including its PortalGuard IAM solution, that provides convenient and secure access to devices, information, applications, and high-value transactions. BIO-key's patented software and hardware solutions, with industry-leading biometric capabilities, enable large-scale on-premises and cloud-based Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) solutions, as well as customized enterprise solutions.

BIO-key Safe Harbor Statement

All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical facts are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). The words "estimate," "project," "intends," "expects," "anticipates," "believes," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Act. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those included within or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, our history of losses and limited revenue; our ability to raise additional capital; our ability to protect our intellectual property; changes in business conditions; changes in our sales strategy and product development plans; changes in the marketplace; continued services of our executive management team; security breaches; competition in the biometric technology industry; market acceptance of biometric products generally and our products under development; the duration and severity of the current coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on our business operations, sales cycles, personnel, and the geographic markets in which we operate; delays in the development of products and statements of assumption underlying any of the foregoing as well as other factors set forth under the caption see "Risk Factors'' in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to disclose any revision to these forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Additionally, there may be other factors of which the Company is not currently aware that may affect matters discussed in forward-looking statements and may also cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed. In particular, the consequences of the coronavirus outbreak to economic conditions and the industry in general and the financial position and operating results of our Company, in particular, have been material, are changing rapidly, and cannot be predicted.

Engage with BIO-key

Facebook – Corporate: https://www.facebook.com/BIOkeyInternational/

LinkedIn – Corporate: https://www.linkedin.com/company/bio-key-international

Twitter – Corporate: @BIOkeyIntl

Twitter – Investors: @BIO_keyIR

StockTwits: BIO_keyIR

Investor Contacts

William Jones, David Collins

Catalyst IR

BKYI@catalyst-ir.com

212-924-9800