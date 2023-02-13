Clinical ink Announces Jonathan Goldman as New Chief Executive Officer

Seasoned life science industry veteran to drive next phase of growth for leading clinical technology provider

HORSHAM, Pa., Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clinical ink, a global life science technology company, today announced that experienced healthcare industry veteran Dr. Jonathan Goldman MD has joined the company as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Jonathan succeeds Ed Seguine who has led Clinical ink since nearly fourteen years ago.

"Jonathan's broad experience leading life science organizations, combined with his medical training make him uniquely qualified to navigate the complexities of post-pandemic clinical research," said Dave Kreter, Clinical ink Chairman and Managing Director of GI Partners, which acquired Clinical ink in 2020. "Technology has the potential to solve therapeutic challenges in areas as diverse as Oncology, Neuroscience, Immunology and Dermatology. Pragmatic vision and disciplined execution are required to ensure these novel approaches can deliver results for patients. Jonathan brings unique medical insights and clinical development experience to deliver Clinical Ink's innovative eSource platform."

"Dr. Goldman's background in medicine is the perfect complement to Clinical ink's innovative technology expertise," commented Ed Seguine, former CEO of Clinical ink. "Making this leadership transition now demonstrates a clear commitment to embrace a future where technology, clinical practice and clinical research merge to deliver novel treatments for patients. I'm proud of what Clinical ink has accomplished and am confident Jonathan will use his unique skillset to drive long-term success for our customers and patients."

"I am privileged to join the dedicated Clinical ink team to deliver best-in-class, first-in-class technology solutions for the treatment of unmet medical conditions," shared Goldman. "I'm excited to partner with patients and customers to drive biomarker adoption, simplify clinical trials, and provide novel insights into disease progression. I studied medicine to offer solutions to patients. I am confident Clinical ink's technology and operational prowess will be able to transform the therapeutic landscape by delivering a new era of diagnosis and treatment."

Jonathan has 30 years of experience across life sciences as a CEO, Chief Medical Officer, Investor, and senior executive. He was most recently CEO of Abzena, where he remains a board member and was previously the CEO of Aptuit. He has also held senior executive positions at ICON Plc and Point Biomedical in addition to holding appointments as Associate Clinical Professor of Medicine in the division of Cardiology at the University of California San Francisco, and as an Attending Cardiologist at the San Francisco Veterans Administration Medical Center.

Jonathan trained in medicine at St. Bartholomew's Hospital Medical College, in London and in Cardiology at St. George's Hospital, London. He received BSc, MBBS and MD degrees from the University of London, UK. He was awarded MBAs by Columbia University in New York and the University of California at Berkeley.

Ed Seguine will remain actively engaged with the company as a board advisor. Ed's focus now shifts from day-to-day execution to corporate strategy, technology roadmap, and M&A.

About Clinical ink

Clinical ink is the global life science company that brings data, technology, and patient science together. Our deep therapeutic-area expertise, coupled with Direct Data Capture, eCOA, eConsent, telehealth, neurocognitive testing, and digital biomarkers advancements, drive the industry standard for precision data and usher in a new generation of clinical trials. By harnessing digital data, we power patient outcomes for sponsors, CROs, researchers, and patients in a new era of decentralized trials.

