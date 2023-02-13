Team Automotive Group Announces the Acquisition of Addy's Harbor Dodge Ram Fiat Dealership

Team Auto Group acquires established dealership in Myrtle Beach, SC as the auto group's first South Carolina location, growing the auto group to a total of seven locations across the Carolinas

Team Automotive Group (Team Auto Group), a North Carolina leader in automotive sales and repairs, last week announced the closing on the acquisition of Addy's Harbor Dodge Ram Fiat located in Myrtle Beach, S.C. The acquisition marks Team Automotive Group's seventh store and their first South Carolina dealership, representative of Team Auto Group's vision for growth across the Carolinas.

"Team Automotive Group is excited to welcome Addy's Harbor to the TEAM, and I want to thank Mike Addy for his graciousness throughout the entire process," said Kristin Dillard, President and Owner of Team Automotive Group. "We could not have asked for a smoother or more pleasant experience working with Mike and his team. Although growing our footprint is an integral part of our strategic plan, growing our team with the right people has always been a priority. We are fortunate to partner with such a talented group of people as we take our first drive into South Carolina. Welcome to the family - and more importantly - welcome to the TEAM!"

Since 2017, Team Automotive Group has intentionally grown under the leadership of Dillard from a single dealership operation with 60 employees in Salisbury, N.C., into a regional auto group with plans to soon scale to 10 locations with over 650 employees company wide. This transaction marks the company's sixth acquisition in five years, growing the team to over 400 employees. Dillard gives credit for their success to her team, as she believes it's truly the team's accomplishment. The growth they were able to experience, and opportunity to expand our operations, make strategic acquisitions and invest in a startup in an uncertain market is a reflection of the team's strength.

"The growth Team Automotive Group has seen is only made possible by the dedication of our amazing team," said Dillard. "When you have the right people in the right place, it makes all the difference."

Team Automotive Group was named one of the fastest growing companies by Inc. magazine, ranking no. 1763 on the prestigious Inc 5000 list. Following a corporate headquarters relocation in 2022 to Charlotte, NC, Dillard was nominated for Charlotte Business Journal's CEO of the Year award, recognizing her work transforming the company culture to prioritize taking care of people first, and recognized as the second largest woman-owned private company in Charlotte. This expansion into South Carolina is a pivot milestone, building on the team's proven foundation in North Carolina.

Team Automotive Group, headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, is a woman-owned automotive dealership with seven locations and a leader in N.C. automotive sales. The auto group sells and services Chevrolet, GMC, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep Ram automobiles. Their people-centric business model keeps the focus on the needs of their clients and employees alike. Team Automotive Group is ranked among Inc. 5000's fastest growing companies. For additional information, visit the company's website at http://www.teamautogroup.com.

