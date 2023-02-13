AdvoCare® Hosts "You've Got This" Virtual Event on February 15th Offering Health and Wellness Education

Jason Witten and Dr. Elizabeth Lombardo Will Offer Tips To Help You Look Better, Feel Better and Perform Better in 2023

AdvoCare International, LLC, a health and wellness company, hosts its annual "You've Got This" virtual event with a focus on health and wellness in 2023. This live-streamed event will take place on February 15th from 6:00 pm to 7:30pm (CST) and is offered to registrants at no cost. Registration is open and available at https://www.advocare.com/youvegotthis.html.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230210005320/en/

Jason Witten, AdvoCare Endorser and former professional football Tight End joins Dr. Elizabeth Lombardo, author and psychologist for numerous high-profile individuals in the athletic industry, will be featured during the live event. Experts from AdvoCare's Scientific and Medical Advisory Board including Dr. Gail Cresci, Associate Professor in the Department of Pediatric Gastroenterology at Cleveland Clinic Children's Hospital and Dr. Leanne Redman, Professor and Associate Executive Director for Scientific Education at the Pennington Biomedical Research Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana will also be presenting during the event.

"Bringing everyone together for our annual event to share new trends in health and wellness is a pinnacle moment for me and helps to get my year started off strong," said Patrick Wright, CEO for AdvoCare. "This year is even more monumental as we commemorate 30 years of AdvoCare helping our customers to look better, feel better and perform better. Anniversaries should be celebrated and we're sharing health and wellness knowledge from our featured guests Jason Witten and Dr. Elizabeth Lombardo as we kick off a year of anniversary events."

All registered attendees for You've Got This will receive one bag of AdvoCare Spark® and Rehydrate®. Each attendee will also be entered into the giveaway to win a raffle prize including $500 in Visa gift cards, an Away® Suitcase or a 6-month supply of AdvoCare Spark® or Rehydrate®.

You've Got This event registration is free and open to the public.

About AdvoCare International, LLC

AdvoCare International, LLC is a health and wellness company committed to helping our Distributors and customers feel better and perform better. Backed by the most credible scientific research and internationally recognized Scientific and Medical Advisory Board, AdvoCare offers premium nutritional, weight-management and sports-performance products. AdvoCare also empowers Independent Distributors with world-class training and business tools. AdvoCare is a family-owned company founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas. For more information about AdvoCare visit advocare.com. Connect with AdvoCare on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for latest news and product updates. Visit the Connect AdvoCare blog for inspirational content featuring fitness and wellness tips, motivation, testimonials, recipes and more.

