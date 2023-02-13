Wolters Kluwer and Compliance Week host authoritative source library webinar

ASL serves as indispensible foundation to a sound regulatory change management program

Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions, in collaboration with Compliance Week, is to present a complimentary webinar for financial services professionals interested in strengthening their organizations' regulatory change management systems.

The panel discussion, "Connecting the Compliance-Related Dots: The Power of an Integrated Authoritative Source Library" will feature three seasoned regulatory compliance experts sharing insights on the benefits that an authoritative source library (ASL) can deliver to financial institutions facing the challenges of navigating a withering array and volume of ever-changing regulations in a one-hour webinar at 2 pm ET Tuesday, February 21.

Presenters from Wolters Kluwer include Elaine F. Duffus, Senior Specialized Consultant for Compliance Solutions; Kathy Donovan, Senior Compliance Counsel, Insurance Compliance; and Maureen Bensily, Director, Product Management. The panel will be moderated by Jeffrey Dale, digital editor, Compliance Week.

The webinar will explore the fundamentals of and rationale for maintaining an effective, robust ASL as a foundation to a financial services organization's regulatory change management (RCM) program. Attendees will learn how a connected ASL can improve their organization's compliance process traceability—while better informing that organization in its ongoing assessments of regulatory change risks.

"As the foundation of one's regulatory change management program, an ASL is critical for helping organizations monitor, identify, assess, implement, test and control for regulatory compliance risk," said Chuck Ross, Vice President and Segment Leader, Investment Compliance, Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions. "That is the power of an ASL, giving financial institutions a structured inventory of regulatory changes, informed analysis capabilities, connected content, and providing the basis to which other elements of one's compliance management program are mapped."

Attendees are eligible to earn CPE credits for this session.

