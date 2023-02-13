Netwrix Usercube Named a Leader in All Categories of KuppingerCole's Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) Leadership Compass

Netwrix has been recognized as a Product Leader, Innovation Leader, Market Leader and Overall Leader in the IGA market.

FRISCO, Texas, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Netwrix, a cybersecurity vendor that makes data security easy, was named an Overall Leader in KuppingerCole's Identity Governance and Administration Leadership Compass. This category combines an organization's Product Leadership, Innovation Leadership and Market Leadership ratings.

In its annual IGA Leadership Compass, KuppingerCole analyzes the key capabilities required for effective identity and access management and provides independent advice about notable vendors and their offerings. This year's report notes that IGA requirements continue to evolve and that organizations need a comprehensive IGA solution.

Netwrix Usercube helps customers overcome the security, compliance and productivity challenges associated with users joining, leaving or changing roles within an organization. KuppingerCole's IGA Leadership Compass calls out many of the product's key benefits, including its powerful identity management and policy management features, real-time access review and certification capabilities, risk-based access governance, and ease of deployment.

"Netwrix Usercube is emerging as a strong alternative due to its well-balanced set of IGA capabilities, as well as making good use of identity and access intelligence," says Nitish Deshpande, Research Analyst at KuppingerCole. Deshpande also remarked on the product's ease of deployment, stating, "The recent update includes the launch of Netwrix Usercube v6 which supports rapid IGA deployment allowing companies to run IGA from scratch within one month."

"Powerful functionality combined with ease of deployment and use are a priority across the Netwrix portfolio. Recognition of Netwrix Usercube by analysts who specialize in the IAM market is both an honor and a motivator to keep delivering data security solutions to make our customers safer tomorrow than they are today," says Jeff Warren, Senior VP of Products at Netwrix.

To learn more about Identity Governance and Administration Leadership Compass by KuppingerCole and get your copy, please visit the report page.

About Netwrix

Netwrix makes data security easy. Since 2006, Netwrix solutions have been simplifying the lives of security professionals by enabling them to identify and protect sensitive data to reduce the risk of a breach, and to detect, respond to and recover from attacks, limiting their impact. More than 13,000 organizations worldwide rely on Netwrix solutions to strengthen their security and compliance posture across all three primary attack vectors: data, identity and infrastructure.

For more information, visit www.netwrix.com.

About Kuppinger Cole Analysts AG

KuppingerCole Analysts, founded in 2004, is an international and independent analyst organization headquartered in Europe. The company specializes in offering neutral advice, expertise, thought leadership and practical relevance in Information Security, IAM, IAG, GRC as well as all areas concerning the Digital Transformation.

For more information, visit www.kuppingercole.com

