Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,135 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 357,258 in the last 365 days.

Premium Norwegian Water EIRA Announces a Partnership with MICHELIN in the USA, Middle East, and some Asian and European Countries in 2023

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Premium Norwegian Water EIRA and MICHELIN have embarked on a long-term partnership in key markets around the world including USA, Middle East, and select Asian and European countries. This partnership will see EIRA served alongside a specially crafted menu by a multi-starred team of chefs at each prestigious event held across the world. Attended by the crème de la crème of the local culinary scene, the MICHELIN Guide selections recognize talented local chefs and their restaurants, information that is captured in an international reference that offers a selection of more than 20,000 restaurants and hotels.          

Premium Norwegian Water EIRA Announces a Partnership with MICHELIN.

EIRA is considered, as the preferred water of many luxury restaurants, hotels and top chefs globally for its purity and high-quality standards. It is these traits that made EIRA the perfect water of choice to serve at the MICHELIN Guide's Middle East unveiling ceremony in Dubai, followed by the inaugural event in Abu Dhabi in 2022. This relationship has since expanded to encompass additional markets beyond the Middle East including USA and select Asian and European countries.

Commenting on the announcement, EIRA International Marketing Director Jad Asaad said, "It is an honor for EIRA to become a multi-destination partner of the MICHELIN Guide, the preeminent authority for high quality dining experiences. It is a true privilege to play a role in these momentous events and to witness the life-changing opportunities they bring to the talented chefs and establishments around the world. 2023 is set to be an incredible year for EIRA and solidifying our partnership with MICHELIN, an international icon of the food and beverage industry will help to galvanize our plans as we continue our expansion into new markets."

Contact:
Jad Asaad
Jad.asaad@eirawater.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/premium-norwegian-water-eira-announces-a-partnership-with-michelin-in-the-usa-middle-east-and-some-asian-and-european-countries-in-2023-301744693.html

SOURCE EIRA Water

You just read:

Premium Norwegian Water EIRA Announces a Partnership with MICHELIN in the USA, Middle East, and some Asian and European Countries in 2023

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.