Air Purifier Market 2023: Size, Share, Growth (CAGR 7.9%), Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Report 2028
By the IMARC Group, the global air purifier market is expected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9% during 2023-2028.SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “Air Purifier Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023-2028,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the air purifier market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.
The global air purifier market is expected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9% during 2023-2028. An air purifier is a device that is widely utilized to remove pollutants from the air in a room or building. It is often recommended to individuals who suffer from allergies or asthma, as it can help to reduce the number of allergens, dust, and other particles in the air. It works by drawing in air from the room, clearing it through a series of filters, and then releasing the clean air back into the room. It is available in a wide variety, including tabletop or larger models and whole-home units. It is specifically designed to eliminate pollutants, including dust, pollen, pet dander, smoke, and volatile organic compounds (VOCs).
Global Air Purifier Market Trends:
The increasing prevalence of airborne diseases among the masses majorly drives the global market. Coupled with the elevating pollution levels and the growing awareness regarding the adverse effects of pollution on health is propelling the sales of air purifiers. Apart from this, the development of novel product variants offering innovative features, such as electrostatic precipitators, ultraviolet (UV) light technology, voice control, and ozone generators, is significantly supporting the market. Moreover, continuous technological advancements, including the widespread integration of the internet of things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML) assisting in automatic speed adjustment to improve room air quality, are creating a positive market outlook.
Key Players Included in Global Air Purifier Market Research Report:
• Atlanta Healthcare (NASDAQ: AVAH)
• Camfil AB
• Daikin Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS: DKILY)
• Honeywell International, Inc. (NASDAQ: HON)
• IQAir
• Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG)
• Panasonic Corporation (OTCMKTS: PCRFY)
• Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (KRX: 005930)
• Sharp Corporation (OTCMKTS: SHCAY)
• Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR)
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Size:
• Small Units
• Large Units
• HVAC Units
Breakup by Filter Technology:
• Activated Carbon
• Electrostatic Precipitators
• High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA)
• Ion and Ozone Generators
• Other
Breakup by Application:
• Commercial
• Industrial
• Residential
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
• Offline
• Online
Breakup by Region:
• North America (United States, Canada)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance (2017-2022)
• Market Outlook (2023-2028)
• COVID-19 Impact on the Market
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• SWOT Analysis
• Structure of the Market
• Value Chain Analysis
• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
TOC for the Air Purifier Market Research Report:
• Preface
• Scope and Methodology
• Executive Summary
• Introduction
• Global Air Purifier Market
• SWOT Analysis
• Value Chain Analysis
• Price Analysis
• Competitive Landscape
Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
