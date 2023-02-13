Next Generation Sequencing Market Is Expected to Reach $35,503.66 Million By 2030 With CAGR of 18.2%

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & changing market trends.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) is a high-throughput technology used to determine the DNA or RNA sequence of an organism. It refers to a set of modern sequencing technologies that allow for the analysis of millions to billions of DNA or RNA sequences in parallel, resulting in faster and more cost-effective sequencing compared to previous methods. NGS has revolutionized genomics research and has a wide range of applications in fields such as medicine, agriculture, and environmental science. The global next generation sequencing market size accounted for $6,598.62 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $35,503.66 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 18.2% from 2021 to 2030.

According to analysts, the next generation system market is expected to experience continuous growth in the future. The market has attracted interest from the healthcare industry. Due to the increase in various applications and interventions such as diagnostics, biomarker detection, personalized medicine. As a technology, NGS is better and higher than its predecessors, especially microarrays, due to the increased cost of the method based on the detailed genomic analysis. The next-generation systems market is dominated by established players; therefore, the market is expected to be very competitive.

Major market players covered in the report, such as -

Agilent Technologies, Inc

BGI Group

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Illumina Inc

Precigen Inc., (Intrexon Bioinformatics Germany GmbH)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc

PerkinElmer, Inc.

PierianDx Inc.

Qiagen N.V.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders -

• The report provides quantitative analysis of market segments, current trends, strategies and potential of Next Generation Sequencing Market research to identify potential Next Generation Sequencing Market opportunities in genetics.

• In-depth analysis of this sector helps identify current market opportunities.

• Market analysis and information related to key drivers, restraints and opportunities are provided. • Porter's Five Forces Analysis identifies the capabilities of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profitable business decisions and strengthen the network of buyers.

• The largest countries in each region are listed according to their contribution to the global market.

• Focusing on market players makes benchmarking easier and provides a clear understanding of the current market situation.

• The report includes regional and global Next Generation Sequencing Market analysis, key players, market segments, application areas and Market growth strategies.

Foods are also divided into categories based on the ingredients used to prepare the samples and other ingredients. Sample preparation tools are further divided into DNA Fragmentation, End Processing, A-Tailing and Size Selection, Library Preparation and Target Enhancement, and Quality Control. The NGS Platform product segment is segmented into HiSeq, MiSeq, Ion Torrent, SOLiD, Pacbio Rs II & Sequel Systems and other Sequencing Platforms. The work area is divided into process work and data management.

By application, this market is segmented into biomarkers in cancer, diagnostics, reproductive health, personalized medicine, agriculture and animal research and other applications. By technology, the next generation sequencing technology market is segmented by sequencing, ion semiconductor sequencing, ligation sequencing, pyrosequencing, single molecule real time sequencing and other technologies. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into academic and research institutions, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, hospitals and clinics, and other end users. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Furthermore, the global Next Generation Sequencing Market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user, and region.

