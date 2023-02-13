Zerify Signs Partner Agreement With Apex Cybersecurity

Apex Cybersecurity Has Contract With One of the Nation’s Largest Healthcare Providers

EDISON, N.J., Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zerify Inc. (OTC PINK: ZRFY), the 21-year-old cybersecurity company focused on Secure Video Conferencing & Next-gen Endpoint Security, announced a partner Agreement with Apex Cybersecurity Solutions, Inc. Apex is a Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) that will be offering Zerify solutions to one of the nation's largest healthcare providers.



“We are thrilled to be partners with Mr. Damond Singleton and his team at Apex Cybersecurity Solutions Inc.,” says Mark L. Kay, CEO of Zerify. “They are experts in Threat Mitigation, Data Security and Incident Response. Having a partner that understands how to remediate the evolving threat landscape within the healthcare industry positions, Zerify with a fantastic opportunity to rapidly gain marketshare and significant revenues in an industry that’s under cyber siege, and APEX already has one client looking to utilize Zerify.”

“Apex is certified as a Minority Business Enterprise (MBE), by the National Minority Supplier Development council of Chicago. Apex was founded with the goal of creating a cybersecurity company that would provide services to protect people and businesses. Being able to offer Zerify’s HIPAA compliant Zero Trust cybersecurity solutions as part of our contract is a win-win-win for Apex, Zerify and our healthcare providers,” says Damond Singleton, CEO of Apex Cybersecurity Solutions, Inc.

“Healthcare organizations have become a favorite target of cybercriminals who target not only the organization itself but also third-party telemedicine platforms and providers, putting patient records at increased risk,” says Kay. “Apex can now offer the healthcare industry’s only HIPAA compliant solutions built with a ‘Zero Trust’ architecture to keep patient data secure.”

To learn more about Zerify solutions, go to: https://www.zerify.com/

About Apex Cybersecurity Solutions

Certified as a Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) by the National Minority Supplier Development council of Chicago, Apex was founded with the goal of creating a cybersecurity company that would provide services to protect people and businesses. Apex Cybersecurity Solutions offers a number of services to client businesses and organizations to protect their systems and data from unauthorized access and destruction through outsourced technology support, managed services, software tools, penetration testing, systems auditing, vulnerability analysis and consulting.

About Zerify

Zerify Inc. (OTC: ZRFY), formerly StrikeForce Technologies, is an Edison, New Jersey-based company with over two decades of experience in cybersecurity solutions. The company helps to prevent cyber theft and data security breaches for consumers, corporations and government agencies through powerful multi-factor “out-of-band” authentication and keystroke encryption along with mobile solutions. Zerify offers a video conferencing solution that uses no desktop and is entirely web-based, offering a five-level meeting security control approach designed to protect valuable information. Features include keystroke protection, anti-screen capture, and push and biometric authentication to keep businesses secure. The technology also protects cameras, microphones and speakers, keeping computers and confidential data secure even when one is offline and not on a video conference. No other video conferencing service on the market, such as Zoom, Webex, LogMeIn, MS Teams or BlueJeans, offers these protections.

