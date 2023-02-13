JumpCloud Wins 2023 G2 ‘Best of’ Software Awards in Security, User Satisfaction, and Vendor Categories

Driven by 1500 trusted company reviews, JumpCloud maintains its placement as a top software vendor for the fourth consecutive year

/EIN News/ -- LOUISVILLE, Colo., Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JumpCloud Inc. today announced it has been named to G2’s 2023 Best Software Awards in the categories of Top Security Products , Top Global Software Companies , and Highest Satisfaction Software Products . The honors follow JumpCloud’s addition of password management and remote assist to its open directory platform. JumpCloud is the only vendor that has a single platform to support identity, access, and device management, including password management, single sign-on (SSO), multi-factor authentication (MFA), mobile device management (MDM), patch management, and more.



In the era of hybrid work, small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) must manage and secure users’ identities and devices without the budget or staff of larger enterprises. Often forced to extend complicated ecosystems running on closed legacy systems like Microsoft Active Directory (AD), modern SMEs are looking for a cloud-forward, open alternative that secures all IT resources without the headache or cost of traditional solutions. JumpCloud reduces IT sprawl and integrates easily with existing IT and security infrastructure, giving SMEs a solid yet flexible foundation that can scale and evolve as needs and conditions change. JumpCloud’s platform offers organizations a modern, open approach to identity access, management, and security that users and IT admins can easily navigate — saving time, money, and improving security at every access point.

“With other solutions, you need to invest a lot of effort to properly connect different tools together,” said user Mustafa A. in a JumpCloud in a review on G2 . “Also, it is much more affordable than buying five different vendors, and they keep adding new features, most of them free. My only regret is not finding them before we started our company.”

“There are a number of cloud directory providers out there, but the benefit of JumpCloud is the total integration it provides,” said user Kyle J. in a JumpCloud review on G2. “Being able to manage identities, provisioning, device management, and password management under one panel greatly improves the efficiency for a network admin.”

“I like how straightforward and easy it is to add devices, create policies, device groups, policy groups and then push to all devices,” said user Brandon M. in a JumpCloud review on G2 . “Dashboards are organized in a way that is clear and easy to understand. I also really like that JumpCloud is cloud based and I can access from everywhere. Also the fact that it supports Linux, Windows, and Mac was a must have. There is also a very well documented University that you can reference if you get stuck.”

“Users regularly tell us that flexibility and tool consolidation are their top priorities,” said Cate Lochead, chief marketing officer, JumpCloud. “Hearing directly from G2 users that JumpCloud is solving their need for an open solution that makes integrations easy, all while improving their daily operations and overall security posture is the best feedback we can get.”

Operating a software marketplace used by more than 60 million software buyers annually, G2 ’s research team analyzes authentic reviews to guide buyers on purchasing decisions.

This is JumpCloud’s fourth consecutive year of appearing on one of G2’s Best Software lists.

About JumpCloud

JumpCloud® helps IT teams Make Work Happen® by centralizing management of user identities and devices, enabling small and medium-sized enterprises to adopt Zero Trust security models. JumpCloud has a global user base of more than 180,000 organizations, with more than 5,000 paying customers including Cars.com, GoFundMe, Grab, ClassPass, Uplight, Beyond Finance, and Foursquare. JumpCloud has raised over $400M from world-class investors including Sapphire Ventures, General Atlantic, Sands Capital, Atlassian, and CrowdStrike.

Learn more: https://www.jumpcloud.com/

Follow us: Blog | Community | Twitter | LinkedIn | YouTube | Resources

Start a free trial today: https://console.jumpcloud.com/signup

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace, helping more than 60 million people every year make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of companies partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business — including Salesforce, Hubspot, Zoom, Adobe and more. For more information, visit www.g2.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Media Contacts For JumpCloud Josie Judy press@jumpcloud.com