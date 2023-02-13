Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,063 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 357,110 in the last 365 days.

LightBox Announces Expansion of Connected Data Offering with National Zoning Data

Extending commitment to empower businesses with comprehensive, standardized location intelligence for unrivaled insight.

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LightBox, a leading information and technology company, announced today its new national zoning data product. The national zoning data provides customers with a single, centralized, and standardized source for parcel-level zoning data across the country. Detailed information on zoning requirements, setbacks, density, building height, and more, are available and standardized across jurisdictions, enabling customers to streamline acquisition searches across geographies and ultimately make better informed investments and decisions around land use.

“This transformational solution addresses a significant pain point for our customers, which has been an inability to easily search, filter, and analyze properties across geographies with respect to zoning information. Previously, the data was difficult to access and non-standardized across jurisdictions, creating hurdles for customers who need reliable zoning information,” said A.J. Dunklau, General Manager of Location Intelligence at LightBox.

The expanded offering connects to LightBox’s SmartFabric™, bringing together geospatial and non-geospatial datasets in a proprietary connected model. SmartFabric is the foundational dataset for the LightBox Data Platform and connects parcels, building footprints, property data, residential and business usage, and business counts for all 50 states, all built on millions of data points.

By curating zoning data and connecting it to SmartFabric, LightBox is helping customers bring together disparate and unorganized jurisdictional datasets efficiently with access to the most comprehensive collection of parcel-level zoning data on the market. Zoning data primarily helps customers understand land use for investment, planning and development. Customers can receive the data through a bulk delivery or API, and later this year will be able to access it through LightBox’s LandVision platform.

“Real Estate data is fragmented and requires scale and expertise to collect and transform into a usable client offering” said Adam Cardarelli, Chief Product Officer at LightBox. “Our zoning data builds on the domain expertise LightBox offers through PZR, the nation’s leading zoning due diligence provider. It helps solve the challenge we are addressing with the LightBox Data Platform. Our curated, national datasets are built on strong data management and open digital identifiers, making it easier to connect third-party and in-house content for an informational advantage.”

LightBox’s national zoning product includes the largest coverage universe available with over 50 MSA’s, representing over 90% of real estate activity. Our zoning product is continually updated and will be expanded throughout the year to include full nationwide coverage.

To receive a demo, or for more information about LightBox’s zoning data, learn more here.


Media Contact
lightbox@fischtankpr.com
FischTank PR


Primary Logo

You just read:

LightBox Announces Expansion of Connected Data Offering with National Zoning Data

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.