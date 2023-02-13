ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.
|Date
|Total repurchased shares
|Weighted average price
|Total repurchased value
|06-Feb-23
|14,000
|€619.05
|€8,666,642.60
|07-Feb-23
|14,158
|€619.72
|€8,774,015.58
|08-Feb-23
|14,100
|€627.45
|€8,847,046.41
|09-Feb-23
|12,000
|€627.83
|€7,533,940.80
|10-Feb-23
|18,750
|€612.69
|€11,487,933.75
ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 10 November 2022, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buybacks
This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).
